1 of 3

Experience the Lehigh Valley through the eyes of an adventurous Goldendoodle from Bath, Pa., discover local gems, enjoy motorcycle journeys and learn fun facts about this charming breed in a new, heartwarming book that is the perfect blend of education and exploration, with major ties to the Northampton County area.

“Sidecardog Riley and His Great Adventures,” published by Nazareth author Erin R. Ferguson, is a captivating journey that takes readers on an exquisite exploration of the Lehigh Valley. The main character, an adorable Goldendoodle named Riley (from Bath), is your guide. Alongside his dad (James Shelanick, of Bath), the pair journey through a myriad of landscapes, from serene lakes to majestic mountains, quaint farms and intriguing covered bridges. Each page is a new adventure and a new stop along their journey.

The narrative not only focuses on Riley’s exploits, but also serves as an insightful guide to the local spots of the Lehigh Valley. The book is a trove of hidden gems, waiting to be discovered by readers who wish to traverse the same routes as Riley and his dad, James. Each location is meticulously detailed, offering readers a sense of familiarity and encouraging them to visit these sites.

“It was really fun to listen to how much joy Riley brought to [Jim’s] life, the adventures they took, and I got to learn a little more about Goldendoodles. That inspired me to make the book a children’s book that not only highlighted some of Riley and Jim’s adventures, but also some facts about Goldendoodles,” explained Ferguson.

Whether you’re a dog lover, particularly fond of the breed or simply curious, these fun facts are sure to pique your interest. Learn about Goldendoodle characteristics, their temperament and much more. It’s a delightful learning experience wrapped in the form of a story.

“Sidecardog Riley and His Great Adventures” is an uplifting tale of a dog and his dad, exploring life and the beauty of their local region. It’s a charming read that celebrates the bond between a pet and its owner, the joy of adventures and the love for one’s hometown.

Whether you’re an adventurer at heart, a dog lover, a resident of the Lehigh Valley or someone who appreciates a good story, this book is a must-read. Its appeal transcends age and interests, making it a perfect addition to your bookshelf.

Embark on this enchanting journey with Riley and his dad, and experience the Lehigh Valley like never before. This book is not just about Riley’s adventures; it’s about celebrating the joy of discovery, the charm of Goldendoodles and the beauty of the Lehigh Valley.

“Sidecardog Riley and His Great Adventures,” can be purchased on Amazon.com.

Or, if you would like to meet the author and purchase a copy of “Sidecardog Riley and His Great Adventures,” visit Barnes & Noble at the Promenade Shops, 2960 Center Valley Parkway Suite 742 in Center Valley, for a book signing event on Saturday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Erin R. Ferguson, from Nazareth, Pa., is a passionate storyteller and two-time author, delighting readers of all ages with her enchanting tales. Her literary journey began with “Earl: The Christmas Tree Spider,” a whimsical tale born from a family tradition that transformed a pesky problem into a heartwarming holiday adventure.

When she’s not crafting delightful stories, Erin freelances as an entertainment journalist and is currently working on her first crime series novel, “Samantha.” With dreams of writing a sequel to Earl, Erin continues to inspire and entertain, inviting readers on many more whimsical journeys.