On Monday, April 28 around 5 a.m., two homes caught fire in the 100 block of Stark Street in the Northampton Borough.

The Northampton Fire Department arrived at the scene within minutes, where fire could be seen coming out of almost every window.

Multiple crews operated for numerous hours to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Residents and a dog made it out of the fire safely, however, the families affected by the fire lost the majority, if not all, of their possessions.

The twin homes had to be demolished on Monday.

Some items that are presently needed are: men’s large and XL shirts, men’s large bottoms/shorts, men’s size 34×32 jeans and 34×30 pants, men’s size 9-wide shoes, boy’s (age 11) large shirts, 10/12 large bottoms and size 5 shoe, girl’s (age 9) medium shirts, 6/7 small bottoms and size 1 shoe.

Monetary and gift card donations are also welcome.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for one of the families has been established.

Cakes on Main in Northampton and Rita’s of Northampton are currently accepting donations for the families.

Donations can be dropped off at Cakes on Main, 929 Main St., on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Donations can be dropped off at Rita’s of Northampton, 2015 Main St., from 12-9 p.m. daily.