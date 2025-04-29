During the April 22 Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors were informed that the replacement probes and thermometers for the maintenance building had arrived and were scheduled to be installed on Saturday, April 26. Making the final requested payment to Vision Mechanical was deferred until the next meeting, to allow sufficient time for the equipment to be tested and proven.

Next, it was discussed that the owners of a Walnut Drive property are having difficulty with the placement of a new septic tank, due to the size and layout of the property. For this reason, they requested a waiver of the well and septic isolation distance regulation, and offered to sign an indemnification agreement which would hold the township harmless in the event of any problems arising from the installation. The supervisors agreed to grant the waiver in exchange for the indemnification.

In other news, supervisors voted to adopt a resolution permitting the police department to destroy old records.

Next, there was a lengthy discussion about a property on Riverview Drive, which board member Cynthia Miller asked to place on the agenda. The property was purchased at a sheriff’s sale, and the new owner intended to place a camper on the grounds in which to live. However, the neighbors refused and blocked the attempt to have the camper delivered. It was also noted that the property is currently not in compliance. A neighbor of the property in question was present and offered more details on the subject, noting that the new owner has left refuse on neighboring property and has cut down trees belonging to neighbors while cutting their own. The police were contacted, but no action was taken. The neighbor also explained that the owner does not speak English, so the neighbors have had a hard time communicating with her. Miller said that the property owner and a translator have met with Zoning Officer Elizabeth Amato, who outlined everything which needs to be done to bring the property into compliance, but nothing has happened yet. Board member David Hess said that the police chief should advise his officers that the owner should be cited when the neighbors report trespassing.

The board then heard from Zack Szoke and Mike Hock, with regards to the possibility of beginning a land preservation program in Lehigh Township. Hock, who is a resident of the township and also a staff member of the Wildlands Conservancy, explained how many neighboring municipalities are operating taxpayer-based land preservation programs in order to preserve both open space and farmland in Northampton County. The idea is to preserve the land before it gets swallowed up by encroaching development, “so we don’t look like Whitehall in 10 years.”

Township Solicitor David Backenstoe has worked with some of these neighboring municipalities and was able to provide extra information on how the program operates. First, if the board decides to move forward with the idea, they would adopt an ordinance. If the ordinance passed, Backenstoe would help the board draft a referendum to be placed on the ballot in 2026. The people would vote, with a simple majority needed to pass. If this majority were received, an increase of 0.25% would be added to property taxes, beginning in 2027, and this money would be exclusively used to purchase land to preserve. A governing board would be created to oversee the program and establish uniform criteria for how to select the land for preservation. Both the county and the state may be asked to partner with the township, as can organizations like the Wildlands Conservancy, although the state and county tend to be more involved with farmland preservation than open space.

A Lehigh Township resident opined that the first step should be to update the language of the township’s zoning ordinances. Miller said that the ad hoc committee has been working to do that for over a year, but the process was delayed due to their consultant becoming ill. A new consultant has been retained and work has resumed.

Another resident said that when the residents of Heather Court had to deal with the possibility of a pig farm moving in behind their neighborhood, they conducted a postal mailing campaign and posted signs, as social media should not be the only outlet. She encouraged Hock and Szoke to do likewise, adding that “we will work with you” if they keep everyone informed. Several residents of Timberline Road also spoke about their concerns regarding development and the possibility of warehouses.

Board vice-chairman Gerald Pritchard advised Hock and Szoke to get the word out to residents, because once there are enough people interested to fill a town hall meeting, the board will have to make a decision. The township will put information about the matter in the fall newsletter, and residents were urged to attend the meeting once the zoning and SALDO changes are announced so they can better understand what the ordinances do and do not allow before they make any decisions about preservation. Meanwhile, a town hall meeting on the subject will be arranged at the fire company for later in the year.

Next, Township Manager Alice Rehrig was given permission by supervisors to apply for some new grants, including one which will help with certain township roads in need of repair and another which will assist with replacing the administration building’s LED sign. The warning light at the Gap has been put back into position after being knocked down by a motorist, but needs to be replaced, so Rehrig has filed a claim with the motorist’s insurance. She provided the supervisors with a list of roads needing oil and chips, though depending on cost, a few may need to have their work postponed. She will not know for certain until it goes out for bid.

In other news, after contacting a number of brokers, the township will be remaining with their current insurance provider, with an increase of approximately 7% in premiums over last year. Some of the brokers contacted were unwilling to even provide the township with a quote for insurance, citing the township’s loss record.

One resident pointed out that the biggest item on that loss record is the lawsuit involving Police Chief Scott Fogel, and wanted to know why he remains employed. The supervisors reminded everyone that the lawsuit is under a gag order and they may not discuss it with anyone or comment on it.

Following, at the request of the audience, the supervisors will look into changing the hours of access at the yard waste center. The center is currently closed on Sundays, which is inconvenient for people who work Monday through Friday and do yard work on the weekends. The subject will be placed on the agenda for the next meeting.

The board then adjourned for an executive session, stating that no action would be taken.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13 in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Road, Walnutport.