This Saturday, May 3, a new family-owned antique shop is opening its doors in Nazareth—but Blackbird Antiques is no ordinary store. It’s the culmination of a multi-generational love affair with history, memory and the timeless stories behind the treasures of the past.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., customers will get their first chance to explore Blackbird Antiques, located right in the heart of downtown historic Nazareth at 19 Belvidere St.

The shop promises to be more than just a place to buy and sell vintage wares—it’s the realization of a long-held dream and a tribute to the Bachstein family’s shared passion.

“Behind every antique is a story, and behind our shop is a team passionate about history,” says Abigail (“Abby”), the shop’s digital presence and marketing manager. “We’ve been dreaming about this for years. Now it’s finally real.”

For the Bachstein family, collecting isn’t just a hobby—it’s heritage.

“It’s in our blood,” Abby explains.

Her grandfather, Robert, was an avid collector who frequented auctions, often dragging along her father, Aaron, who in turn continued the tradition with his wife Heather and their children Abby and Ethan.

“Since I was a teenager, antiques have always been a part of my life. It’s something our entire family does.”

Although Aaron and Heather had dreamed of opening an antiques store for a long time, Abby recalls that they started seriously considering the business endeavor about two years ago, but they couldn’t find the right location to set up shop.

Now, that lifelong passion has evolved into a full-fledged business, thanks in large part to a serendipitous drive when Abby’s father—now the shop’s chief operating officer and acquisitions manager—spotted a storefront for rent the very day the sign went up. The location was perfect for the family who also reside nearby in Nazareth.

“It’s a prime location because they’re really building this area up and it’s exciting to get to be a part of that. Nazareth is such a beautiful little town, and we can’t wait to see it continue to grow with more stores and storefronts,” Abby expressed.

Blackbird Antiques is a true family affair, and everyone has a role with their own collection niches.

Aaron, the COO and acquisitions manager, is a lifelong history buff and dedicated collector with a knack for discovering unique pieces, believing that every antique tells a story.

“His favorite part is the thrill of the hunt: tracking down pieces with rich pasts character,” says Abby.

Aaron especially loves collecting Civil War and Revolutionary War memorabilia, art, oil paintings and anything predating 1900. He’s often found on the road sourcing new items or visiting historical sites and cemeteries, and with his historical research and expertise, Aaron can answer all of your historical questions.

Abby herself brings the store to life online as the digital presence and marketing manager. When she’s not behind the camera or updating Blackbird Antique socials, she can be found either inside baking or outdoors hiking, biking and gardening.

She’s your go-to for all things a little weird, quirky and unique, with her favorite pieces and oddities to collect being memento mori, kitchenware, salt and pepper shakers, vintage clothing/accessories and anything mid-century modern from the 1950s and 1960s.

Heather, the CFO and administrative manager, is drawn to pieces that evoke strong emotional connections, believing that antiques are more than mere objects, but rather, “windows to the past.”

“She’s especially drawn to pieces that remind her of her own past, whether that be a place, person or even a feeling. She loves one-of-a-kind finds she’s never seen before,” says Abby.

And then there’s Ethan, a high school senior and the shop’s retail operations associate. An avid drummer with a love for collecting WWII and military memorabilia, knives, men’s vintage clothing and anything that has to do with the American West, he’s “always on the lookout for pieces that echo that rugged, adventurous spirit,” says Abby.

Ethan loves the friendly and welcoming antique community because it has such a wonderful way of bringing people together and is always happy to talk history.

Blackbird Antiques will offer a wide array of vintage and antique items, ranging from oil paintings, photographs and artwork to cut glassware, 1950s housewares, furniture and vintage fashion. The shop will also carry remarkable, decorative and functional items like military memorabilia and collectibles, baskets, tableware, signs, pottery and unique oddities that the average consumer wouldn’t purchase—including a stoplight, victrola, $150 replica casket and other salesman samples.

“We want to create a space where everyone can find something that speaks to them,” says Abby. “Right now, mid-century modern pieces are really popular, but we aim to carry a little bit of everything.”

The family sources their inventory from personal collections, estate sales, local auctions, consigners and even yard sales.

If customers are looking for something specific, Abby encourages them to ask.

“We’re good at finding hidden gems,” she adds.

The name “Blackbird Antiques” carries its own story—one that speaks to the family’s love of the mysterious and poetic.

“It’s inspired by Edgar Allan Poe,” says Abby, who also designed the store’s distinctive logo. After debating many different names, the Bachsteins couldn’t come to an agreement. After playing around with other Poe inspired names, “Blackbird Antiques” finally came to Aaron and the family collectively agreed.

Inspired by the haunting elegance of Edgar Allan Poe’s tales where mystery, memory and melancholy intertwine, Blackbird Antiques channels that same spirit into a shop filled with curiosities and stories waiting to be uncovered.

So far, the response from the Nazareth community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Everyone has been very welcoming, especially neighbors and the community. It’s validating to have so many people who are also excited about something we’ve been passionate about for a long time,” reveals Abby.

Opening day is just the beginning. Blackbird Antiques will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. They’ll be closed during the week, but any updates to their hours will be shared via their social media platforms.

Customers can also follow the shop on Facebook (@Blackbird Antiques of Nazareth) and Instagram (@blackbird_antiques) for sneak peeks, announcements and new arrivals.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just curious about the past, Blackbird Antiques promises a shopping experience filled with stories, memories and treasures just waiting to be discovered.