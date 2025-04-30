Allan Albert Hawk

Allan Albert Hawk, 74, of Bath, passed away on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at his residence. He was born on Nov. 11, 1950 in Fountain Hill. Allan was the son of the late Cornelius Hawk and Marie Hawk (Jones).

Allan dedicated many years of his life to the construction industry, where he was known for his hard work and craftsmanship. Outside of his career, he found joy and fulfillment in simple pleasures-often casting his line into the water while fishing and enjoying countless games of pool with friends and family. Allan also held a special place in his heart for his time as a Freemason, a bond that brought him camaraderie and purpose throughout his life.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Antoinette M. Hawk, Allan T. Hawk and his wife Lindsay, Brian L. Hawk, Jason P. Hawk, Jeffrey A. Hawk; grandchildren, Patrick Hawk, Emily Hawk, Odin Hawk; siblings, Thomas Hawk, Sandra Hawk, Robert Hawk, Sheila Hawk, John Hawk, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Allan was preceded in death by his siblings Carol Suardini and Phillip Hawk.

Services and interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family.

George F. Umberger

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our family rock and protector, George F. Umberger, 82, of Bath, Pa. George passed peacefully surrounded in love by his family members and in the excellent care of the ICU medical staff at St. Luke’s Anderson Hospital. He ascended into Heaven, just before sunrise, on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

Born on July 6, 1942 in Harrisburg, Pa., he was the son of the late George Nickel Umberger and Cora (Slothour) Umberger. George was a man of great faith, integrity, generosity and honor. He was a highly respected Pennsylvania State Trooper and PA State Police Fire Marshal at Troop M in Bethlehem (Retired). Well known for his thorough investigative skills, fierce determination and passion for the job, George had a 34-year career with the PA State Police.

George was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, where he met his beloved wife Dorothy (Uhler) Umberger and formerly served on their building committee. He was a volunteer member of the Bath Fire Dept. He was a photography instructor at Northampton County Community College. He was a former Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 33 in Bath; as well as a coach for East Allen Township Youth League. George was one of the founders of the Lehigh and Northampton Co. Fire Investigation Training Assoc., where he taught his skills to various professionals. He was a member of the PA Assoc. of Arson Investigators and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Pa. Lodge 40.

George was also a proud member of the Masons Slatington Lodge No. 440. George was a 1959 graduate of Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg and was a dedicated U.S. Navy sailor who served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. George’s life was defined by his love for God, his family and the great outdoors. He shared 46 years with his beloved wife, Linda (Willis) Umberger, who preceded him in death in 2011. George had many hobbies! Most of them involved enjoying the beauty of nature, especially outings with his son, Michael, such as hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, boating and target shooting. He also enjoyed making memories with his daughter, while traveling to various spots to enjoy art, music, history, photography and nature. He really loved sitting in the family room, holding hands every night with Dorothy, while they enjoyed TV, as well as reading scriptures. Prior to his illness, the two loved to travel, attend church and to discover good food.

He will be lovingly remembered by his widow, Dorothy (Uhler) Umberger, of Bath, and he and Linda’s children: Cheri L. (Zanette) Anessi, wife of Dan Anessi (Charleston, S.C.) and Michael G. Umberger, husband of Jodie (Denemark) Umberger (Charleston, S.C.). He has a grandson, Joseph K. Zanette II and wife Monique (Hilton Head, S.C.) as well as a great-granddaughter, Valentina A. Zanette. George also has several nieces and nephews. Not to be forgotten, George has loved having another family member Simba, his fur baby who brought him so much joy. George’s loving heart, wisdom and gentle strength will be deeply missed by his family and those who loved him.

A Funeral Service was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, 2025 in the Epworth United Methodist Church, 3245 Oakland Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Sunday from noon until the time of the service at church. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 28, 2025 in the Rolling Green Cemetery, 1811 Carlisle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., Moorestown, Bath.

Flowers are encouraged, however if you prefer a monetary gift, please consider a memorial contribution to Epworth UMC. https://epworthbethlehempa.org/donate/.

Louise (Fassl) Yany

Louise (Fassl) Yany, 92, of Bath, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 21, 2025, at Arden Courts of Old Orchard in Easton. She was the loving wife of the late Martin J. Yany Sr., for 55 years prior to his death in 2009. Louise was born on April 20, 1933, in Nazareth, Pa., to the late Joseph and Mary (Williams) Fassl. She graduated from Nazareth High School in 1950. She was a faithful and active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bath, where she volunteered for many years teaching Sunday school, working in the school cafeteria and making pierogies. Louise was also a faithful member of Sacred Heart’s church choirs for more than 30 years. Louise was known as a wonderful cook and baker and had many hobbies including writing poetry, reading and gardening. She found joy in chancing her luck with the slot machines at the local casinos. Louise loved sports and especially cheered on Penn State football and the Phillies. Louise’s greatest love and joy, however, was her family. She dedicated her life to being a loving wife and mother and a very involved and proud grandmother.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Cindy Ann Falstich, of East Allen Township, Lisa Yany Veiszlemlein (Janos), of Moore Township; and by daughter-in-law, Heather Yany, of Wescosville; grandchildren, William Falstich (Lori), Michael Falstich (Caitlin), John Veiszlemlein, Erika Wolak (Eric), Martin Yany III, and Rachel Yany; great-grandchildren, William, Alexander, Conor and Cara. She was predeceased by son, Martin J. Yany Jr.; son-in-law, William Falstich; siblings, Frank, William, Joseph, John and George Fassl, Rose Fassl, Nancy McCance and Marion Baskar.

Family and friends of Louise were invited to a visitation on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, PA 18014. Burial was held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Bath.