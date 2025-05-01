1 of 2

On Thursday, April 24, the Advisory Council of the Northampton County Area Agency on Aging recognized 11 older adults and one group with outstanding senior awards.

To begin the ceremony, NCAAA Advisory Council President Fran Greene welcomed guests, stating that the individuals being honored contributed their time and talents for the benefit of others within the community through outreach, personal action, inspiration, public service, sports/educational efforts and civic humanitarian endeavors.

Palmer Township resident Marvin Boyer was presented with the first award for dedicating his life to community engagement and advocacy, devoting himself to civil rights and social justice. Boyer serves as treasurer and lifetime member of the Easton Area Neighborhood Center’s Board of Directors. He actively champions voting rights, civil rights and justice as the political action chair of the Easton Chapter of the NAACP since 2016. His leadership includes organizing initiatives like the Color of Justice Committee and educational forums on criminal justice reform.

Boyer’s contributions also extend to founding and being the board president of the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute, which employs data-driven advocacy to address systemic issues in criminal justice, focusing on reentry support, policy reform, and community engagement. Additionally, he has served on the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Advisory Commission (chairing the Bias-Based Policy Committee) and the Northampton County Prison Advisory Board.

Next, although Linda Weiss could not attend the ceremony, she received an award for her impactful service that exemplifies selflessness and devotion to her community. Weiss is a Bethlehem resident who dedicated 30 years to teaching second graders at Hanover Elementary School. Her passion for education and community involvement continued well beyond her retirement.

As a long-time volunteer for Musikfest, Weiss embraced opportunities to stay active and engaged in her community. Her love for children and books led her to join Cops ‘n Kids, a program where she sorts, shelves, prepares and delivers new and gently used books to children who lack access to books. Weiss also delivers books from the Bethlehem Area Public Library to homebound individuals, ensuring they remain connected to the joy of reading and contributes her time to Meals on Wheels, assisting in their office twice a month. She has been a dedicated Holiday Hope Chests volunteer for many years and her commitment extends to events such as the CROP Walk to fight hunger and the Turkey Trot.

Next, Nazareth Borough resident Charles Mallon received an award for his volunteer work. Mallon has been an active member of the Nazareth Senior Center for 21 years, volunteering two days a week distributing food trays and utensils. Since his retirement, Mallon has volunteered for two years at Habitat for Humanity, has distributed meals with Meals on Wheels for 18 years and has spent five years leading the Community Pinochle Club.

Moreover, Mallon is known for his outgoing personality and warm quick smile that put everyone at ease with anecdotes that bring a smile to all he interacts with at the Senior Center. He is also known as the technical wizard of the center and an audiovisual master.

Next, although he could not attend the ceremony, Lower Nazareth Township resident Gerald Seyfried was also honored for dedicating his life to public and community service. After serving in the United States Navy, Seyfried began his public service in 1978. In 1989 Seyfried was elected County Executive. He was especially active in taking care of retirees from the county and working with youth and seniors to become involved in appreciating nature and breathing fresh air, founding the Parks 2000 program in Northampton County.

Seyfried’s volunteer work includes the Easter Seals Telethon, Cub Scouts of America Pack 76, Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, Northampton County Youth Field Day activities, the County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs in keeping with his love of Nature, Jerry founded the Parks and the 2000 Program to keep open space.

Palmer Township resident James Marsh was then presented with an award for his commitment to his church and community. Marsh has attended Bethel Memorial Baptist Church since 1978 and served on the leadership board all but five of those years. Marsh also chairs the Benevolence Committee, overseeing more than $400,000 in gifts distributed over the years and providing financial counseling in classes and to individuals when needed.

Marsh is a Vietnam War veteran, volunteered with the local Salvation Army and worked with Veterans Affairs in a program that became “Be the One,” focusing on suicide prevention. Marsh also served as board member with Child Evangelism Fellowship, a children’s club ministry. Additionally, Marsh officiates at funerals when needed and has been a support to the church over many years of ministry.

Next, Upper Nazareth Township residents James and Eileen Glancy were presented with an award for their dedication to selflessly helping others.

James has been volunteering at Meals on Wheels for 27 years and currently has three to four routes every week and was honored as the top volunteer in the Meals on Wheels organization in the Lehigh Valley. After marrying Eileen three years ago, Eileen now joins him on two routes weekly. Eileen has also volunteered at Gracedale for years, sitting with patients and speaking with them to ease their concerns and brighten up their day.

Previously, James was a driver for the American Cancer Society and assisted in the transportation of cancer patients for treatment to hospitals or clinics in the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia for about 20 years. Presently, the couple assists a woman in need on their Meals on Wheels route and spends a good part of their day thinking of and assisting those less fortunate.

Following, an award was presented to the Happy Hookers, Knit Wits & Sew ‘n’ Sews, whose group members include Angela Cheng, Alma Degado, Debbie Mertz, Anna Kristina “Pua” Klinger, Nena Moyer, Cecelia “Nook” Wiseburn, Doreen Burgess, Lou Plumbo, Ruth Stine, Carol Rapp and Herma Cooper.

Jokes regarding their name aside, they are an exciting group of seniors who meet at the Park Plaza Senior Center in Forks Township who got their start by making useful items for the senior center members and now has grown into selling items at craft fairs to generate money for the senior center. They work tirelessly using their skills to help many people who need some extra love and support, making items such as walker bags, clothing protectors and lap robes for nursing homes; fidget quilts for Alzheimer’s patients to reduce their anxiety which are distributed to local nursing homes; they partner with VHP Street Medicine to make sleeping mats for homeless individuals, starting with plastic shopping bags, which are cut into strips and joined together to make plarn (plastic yarn) that is then crocheted into mats and distributed by Street Medicine to local homeless encampments; sensory mazes that are given to families of children with autism and have also been requested by an eye doctor and dentist who wanted to calm some of their patients with special needs while undergoing exams; knitted hats have been donated to the NICU at local hospitals for premature babies; cat and dog beds donated to the local animal rescues for our furry friends in need; and pillows for breast cancer survivors to comfort patients who have had mastectomies.

Next, Nazareth Borough resident Barbara Abel was awarded for her remarkable musical contributions to Northampton County. Since 1990, Abel has shared her extraordinary musical talent, playing the piano to bring comfort and joy to all. She volunteers at Morningstar Living (Nazareth), by playing for residents across all levels of care, offering emotional support and connection. It’s not unusual for her to play outside the room of a resident at the end of life, offering comfort and peace during their final moments.

Abel has volunteered over 200 hours in a single year many times, demonstrating her immense commitment to community. She has strong ties to the Nazareth school district, where she brings students of all ages into Morningstar Living to share their music with residents. She also is an organist for her church choir where she uplifts and inspires her congregation using her musical gifts to enhance the spiritual life of her church community.

Easton resident Curt Ehly was then presented with an award for his many years of devotion to the revitalization of the Easton area. Eighteen years ago, Ehly became the emcee for the Easton Farmers Market, providing his time every Saturday to set up the sound, provide the music and make the announcements for the market, and he continues to do so today. He has also provided sound engineering services for special events throughout the area.

Ehly is a volunteer with Greater Easton Development Partnership, has served on the Easton Economic Vitality Committee, was also a founding volunteer for Movies at the Hill, is member of the College Hill Neighborhood Association and has served on the Steering and Community Opportunities committees for the West Ward.

Pen Argyl resident Mary Detrick was also presented with an award for selflessly devoting herself to better her community. After a long-distinguished career as a registered nurse, she became the chairperson of her church’s community outreach program, which includes coordinating a team of volunteers to sit with elderly residents of the Slate Belt Nursing Center. Additionally, Detrick has organized fundraising activities aimed at reducing food insecurity for school-age children, as well as food and clothing collections that assist two local pantries.

During COVID-19, Detrick organized a “coin collection” program to support the Meals on Wheels program. Recently, she took the initiative to raise awareness of the needs of a local shelter, which serves women who have been human trafficked. Her efforts were noticed by the County who then provided the resources to make the necessary shelter repairs.

Following, Maryann Umble was presented with an award for the way she has used her time and talents to enrich the lives of many. In her community, Umble is known for taking her commitments seriously and for her steadfast faith, which has been a stronghold in her life.

Umble’s involvements include helping the prep team at St. Anne’s at the emergency homeless shelter, being the entertainment coordinator for the 55+ club at St. Anne’s, helping with set up and cleaning, being a trusted member of St. Anne’s monies collection team, helping the rectory office answer phone calls and assist callers, starting and facilitating a daytime Bible study group and assisting the Deacon with baptisms.

Last, Easton resident Charles Wacik was awarded for his long history of volunteer work and being a pillar of the Wilson community. Wacik’s involvements include being a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church council, member and chairperson of the youth group, member and chairperson of Property Committee and member of board of their nursery school.

Moreover, Wacik is a certified instructor for school bus training and child car seat safety instructor; he was the equipment manager, secretary and treasurer for Wilson Borough Recreation Board; he was member and president of Wilson Borough midget football and baseball association; he was a player and coach of Good Shepherd’s softball team, president of Easton Area Church softball league and player/manager of many other softball teams; he was a member and president of Wilson Borough Planning Commission; he was vice president and then president on the board of Mary Meuser Library; he played Santa Claus as a member of the Block Watch; he was a member of the Civil Service Commission; he is a member and vice president at church council at United Fellowship Church; and he always volunteers to help with children’s activities, parties, picnics and with the Lehigh Valley Yankee Association.

The seniors that were presented with awards at the Northampton County 2025 Outstanding Senior Awards have selflessly devoted countless hours and years of their lives to bettering their communities and helping those in need. Leading by example, they truly enrich the lives of those around them.