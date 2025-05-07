Kenneth R. DiMenichi

Kenneth R. DiMenichi, 99, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Born on Sept. 12, 1925, in Bethlehem, Pa., he was the son of the late Isadore and Edna (Minnich) DiMenichi.

Kenneth was a man of integrity, intelligence and generosity. He was a respected craftsman, known for his ingenuity and ability to fix anything. Kenneth had proudly owned and operated Anvil Forge and Hammer Iron Works on Airport Road in Allentown. His ironwork, marked by strength and artistry, can still be found throughout the Lehigh Valley today. Kenneth was the inventor of a machine that would beautifully and consistently twist iron bars, saving time and energy for him and his employees. He also served as a former president of the Architecture, Builders, and Contractors of the Lehigh Valley, where he was admired for his leadership and dedication to his trade.

He was a graduate of Bethlehem Vocational Technical School and a proud United States Marine.

Kenneth was an active member of College Hill Moravian Church in Bethlehem.

Kenneth’s life was defined by his love for family and simple joys. He shared 57 wonderful years with his beloved wife, Nancee Eugenia (Gradwohl) DiMenichi, who preceded him in death. Together, they enjoyed square dancing and spending time in their garden, especially growing garlic. Kenneth found deep peace at the cabin he built in Bradford County, where he enjoyed hunting and the beauty of nature.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Kathy DiMenichi, Kenneth Michael DiMenichi and wife, Donna, Richard Arland DiMenichi and wife, Stacey, and Sharlee Joy DiMenichi and husband, Stefan Rogers; grandchildren, Angela, Domenic, Steven and Adam; and great-grandchildren, Brentley, Oliver, Aiden, Makayla and Cora. Kenneth was preceded in death by his son, David DiMenichi, and siblings, Leslie Edwards, Nicholas DiMenichi, William DiMenichi, Dante DiMenichi, Nancy Gaul and twins, Robert and LaRue DiMenichi.

Kenneth’s presence, wisdom and gentle strength will be deeply missed by his family, extended relatives and all who knew and loved him.

A visitation was held on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with a service immediately following at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Pastor Chris Johnson. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Appalachian Project, Easter Seals, Help Me See, Smile Train or the Salvation Army.

Emma E. Mann

Emma E. Mann, 93, of Forks Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 5, 2025 at Renaissance Senior Homes – Forks Township. She was the beloved wife of the late Sherwood Mann to whom she was married to for 69 years before his passing in 2017. Born in Chapman Quarries, Emma was a daughter of the late Edwin and Anna Minnich (Herbst). Emma was a member of the Chapman Quarries United Methodist Church.

Emma spent much of her working life as a floor lady and later a sewing machine operator in the textile industry, mostly employed by Bath Garment. A talented individual, she also found joy in her hobbies, which included sewing, crocheting, needlepoint and crossword puzzles. Her hands were always busy creating beautiful pieces of art, but it was the beauty of music that truly touched her soul. Emma had a lifelong passion for playing the piano, often filling her home with the timeless melodies of old hymns such as “The Old Rugged Cross,” “How Great Thou Art,” and “In The Garden.”

She will be missed by her son Dudley Mann (Marsha) of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; brothers: Francis Minnich (Janet) of Easton, Pa., David Minnich (Patricia) of Danielsville, Pa. and her many nephews and nieces. In addition to her husband, Emma was predeceased by sons Merritt and Eddy Mann as well as nine siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 10, 2025 in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery – Moorestown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at www.bensingfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Chapman Quarries United Methodist Church, 1433 Main St., Bath, PA 18014.