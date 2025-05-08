The Nazareth Borough Council approved a series of community-focused and financial resolutions during its Monday, May 5 meeting, including plans for summer events, capital improvements and public safety initiatives.

Among the highlights was the approval of a sensitivity, sexual harassment and child handling training session, scheduled for Saturday, May 17 at 11 a.m. in the park pavilion. Attendance is mandatory for all newly hired pool employees, with borough and refreshment stand employees invited to attend free of charge.

Council also gave the green light to the annual Kazoo Parade, slated for Friday, July 4 at 10 a.m. The parade will proceed through downtown Nazareth and conclude with a ceremony at Council Chambers.

In support of local green space, council approved a resolution certifying the submission of a $18,700 Greenways, Trails and Recreation Grant to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The grant would fund a master plan study for Black Rock Woods, with the borough contributing a $3,300 matching share if awarded.

In other news, council acknowledged the submission of the fourth year “annual report” required by the U.S. Treasury Department for receipt of funds from the American Rescue Plan. The first half of the funding ($298,411.92) was received on June 10, 2021, and the second half ($299,355.42) was received on Sept. 9, 2022. The final total amount of the American Rescue Plan funding is $597,767.34. The borough officially filed and accepted provisions of the “standard allowance” for non-entitlement units of government. The balance of the funds ($597,767,34) was inserted/transferred into the borough’s 2023 operating budget.

Two additional financial certifications were approved, including a $40,000 deposit into the PLGIT Park Fund at a rate of 4.18%, funded by a prepayment from a Pennsylvania EDCDI Grant for bathroom upgrades at Essroc Fields and a $75,000 transfer to the PLGIT ESSA Garbage Fund, earning 4.16% interest, sourced from routine refuse and recycling collections.

Council also acknowledged semi-annual payment No. 23 of 34 total payments on the borough’s borrowing of $5.5 million in 2014-2015 at a fixed rate of 3.11%. The payment to ESSA Bank of $215,480 contained interest of $36,480 and principal of $179,000. Eleven payments remain on the borrowing which will be complete after the Nov. 1, 2030 payment.

In police matters, council approved revised civil service rules and authorized the Civil Service Commission to begin examinations and establish a list of eligible candidates for full-time patrol officer positions.

To attract qualified applicants, council also approved a $6,000 hiring bonus for officers hired on or after June 1, with a graduated three-year reimbursement clause. The incentive program will run through June 1, 2027.

Mayor Lance E. Colondo provided the monthly police report for April, which showed 267 total police activity/calls for service, including 25 crimes reported and investigated, 14 criminal arrests, two drug-related crimes, five Part 1 offenses, 66 traffic violations, 59 warnings issued, three reportable and 16 non-reportable traffic accidents, as well as 299 total parking tickets issued for the month.

Additionally, council approved the purchase and installation of a 15-piece IP camera system for the Nazareth Borough Police Department. The $118,100.01 system, provided by the borough’s IT partner Infradapt, aims to improve safety and surveillance. Councilman Carl A. Strye was the dissenting vote.

Several Public Works initiatives were also passed. Council voted to advertise for the hiring of seasonal Public Works employees at $15 per hour, with an extra $0.50 per hour for each prior summer worked; authorize Public Works Superintendent Keith Knecht to negotiate pricing for equipment rentals after two unsuccessful bid solicitations; advertise bid notices for repaving work on Garden Terrace; and approve a request from the Nazareth Moravian Church to place two promotional signs in the Circle for 30 days for their annual rummage sale.

Other actions approved during the meeting included the advertisement of a new ordinance that would ban the use of “jake brakes” on Route 248 within borough limits, citing quality-of-life concerns and a $2,000 donation was approved for the Vigilance Hose Fire Company No. 1 to help fund the Nazareth Day fireworks display, scheduled for Saturday, July 19 at dusk in the Borough Park.

The Vigilance Hose Company No. 1 fire chief’s report for the month of March included 20 total service calls in the borough, consisting of four motor vehicle accidents, four fire alarms, four wire problems, two EMS assists, one gas leak, two high occupancy fires, one brush fire, one odor investigation and one dwelling fire, as well as 10 mutual aid calls for two fire alarms, three motor vehicle accidents, one vehicle fire, one brush fire, one dwelling fire, one industrial structure fire and one carbon monoxide alarm.

During recognition of citizens from the floor, a resident asked about updates on the borough’s plans to build a handicapped accessible playground. Council informed her that it is in the works since the money was set aside in the budget and that it will be placed at the west end of Kim Donald Kromer Park. However, council was unsure of when the project would begin.

Upcoming borough events include the rotary cleanup on Saturday, May 17 at Borough Park, which will begin at 9 a.m., and the annual Nazareth Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the Circle and move south on Main Street before a short pause at American Legion Post 415 for a military tribute and then progress east on Prospect Street, north on Broad Street and west on Belvidere Street before arriving at Council Chambers for the Honors Service and guest speaker.

The next Nazareth Borough Council workshop meeting will be held on Thursday, May 29 and the next regular monthly meeting will be held on Monday, June 2. Until the Council Chambers expansion has been completed, both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. in the Nazareth Regional Ambulance Corps training room, which is located in the back of 519 Seip Ave. Council anticipates moving meetings back into Council Chambers in September.