Louis Collins, an East Allen Township resident and deputy sheriff with the Lehigh County Sheriff’s Office, was appointed as the newest East Allen Township Supervisor on May 8. Collins fills the vacancy left after the passing of the late Supervisor Frank Kostecky in April.

After interviews with current supervisors and Township Manager Brent Green, Collins was appointed following a 3-0 vote. (Supervisor Roger Unangst was absent during the vote.) Collins will serve the remainder of Kostecky’s term until Dec. 31, 2025.

Collins has been a resident of the township since 2011. He served on the Allentown Police Department for over 20 years before his retirement in 2020. During this time, he played an active role in union negotiations, served on the police pension board and helped with curriculum development, experiences he told supervisors he could bring to the board and the community.

“I think I can collaborate with people on a fairly good level,” he said during his interview. “I can work with people pretty well to achieve a goal.”

Collins said he likes the rural atmosphere of the township. While he does not oppose growth in the township, he added that new development must be evaluated carefully to maintain open space.

As a supervisor, Collins said he wants to work with the community to keep the township moving forward. He added that he would also like to work on keeping the budget balanced and increasing volunteers for the fire department.

Other candidates included Garren Knoll, former Han-Le-Co fire chief, and Eric Miller, owner of Miller’s Manufactured Housing Communities and former president of the Bath Allen Youth Club. All candidates expressed interest in better controlling warehouse development and preserving the rural environment of the township.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting, with Collins as a voting member, will be Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m.