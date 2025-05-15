During the Bath Borough Council meeting on Monday, May 13, council announced several upcoming borough events.

First, council announced there will be a hot dog eating contest and free haircuts (choice of three styles) this August during Old Home Weekend.

Additionally, the annual Spuds & Spurs event will be held on Saturday, June 21 from 12-6 p.m.

The Buy a Brick Campaign with proceeds benefitting the Bath trailhead and Ciff Cowling Park improvements will continue through April 1, 2026, with bricks available for purchase at Spuds & Spurs, at the borough office and on the borough’s website, bathborough.org. All bricks will be placed in a special commemorative area in the park. Pricing for one engraved brick is $50 or two for $90 throughout the rest of the year. Prices will increase by $10 in 2026.

Other borough events include the Monocacy Creek and Japanese knotweed cleanup on Sunday, May 18 beginning at 9 a.m. with a meetup at Borough Hall, the free Pa. State Police child safety seat check/install on Monday, May 19 from 2-8 p.m. in the Borough Hall parking lot and the Free Market (bring an item/take an item) at Keystone Park on the second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May through September.

Council also announced that the Public Safety Committee meeting will be moved to Tuesday, May 27 due to Memorial Day and the new Public Works dump truck will be arriving within the next month.

Next, council revealed that May 11 marked the 10-year anniversary of Bradford T. Flynn as borough manager and congratulated him on the momentous achievement.

In other news, council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the agreement of sale for the Homay property off Creek Road for a total of $1,500.

During motions and action items, council unanimously approved a motion authorizing the borough manager to have TELCO perform repairs to the traffic signal controller cabinet located at Barrall Avenue and Walnut Street in the amount of at least $51,275 and to plan with the borough’s insurance provider to recover costs associated with these repairs.

The traffic signal controller cabinet unit was damaged last December. The signal lights at that intersection have not been coordinating with the remaining signal lights because it was so badly damaged. This is believed to be causing some of the traffic congestion and delays. The cabinet will take between 5-7 weeks to ship, and crews could have the repairs completed by mid-July.

Council also unanimously approved a motion authorizing Billitier’s Pennsylvania Steel Act waiver relative to the Old Forge streetlighting replacement project and authorizing the borough manager and secretary to execute the paperwork.

Following, council unanimously approved the authorization of the first payment request in the amount of $24,747.30 regarding the Fire Department/Public Works building boiler replacement project. The payment request has been authorized by Borough Project Engineer Eric Lapos of BIA.

Last, council unanimously authorized the solicitor’s office to proceed with a draft ordinance to adopt the official borough map, which will be forwarded to neighboring municipalities who will then have 45 days to provide comment before council makes any necessary changes and moves forward with the adoption of the official map.

The next Bath Borough Council meeting will be held Monday, June 9 at 6 p.m. in Borough Hall, located at 121 S. Walnut St.