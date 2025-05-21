John F. Alich

John F. Alich, 89, of Nazareth, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Mrs. Bush’s Personal Care Home in Kunkletown, Pa. He was the loving husband of the late Theresa J. (Stampf) Alich for 59 years until her passing on Oct. 4, 2014. John was born on July 31, 1935, in Northampton, Pa., to the late John and Irene (Toth) Alich. He graduated from Nazareth Area High School, where he was a star wrestler, and Penn State University. John proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a sales engineer at the former Fuller Company, now known as FLSmidth, of Whitehall. John was a faithful and active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Paradise Choir. He was a member of Holy Family Social Club, of Nazareth, where he bowled with many friends and was an avid golfer. John was a member of the American Legion Post No. 415 in Nazareth. John will be deeply missed by his daughter, Linda Mery and her husband Wayne, of Danielsville; grandchildren, Kristen Mery, and Stephen Mery and his wife Elizabeth. He was predeceased by his daughter, Laurie Anne, and his infant brother, Ernest Alich.

Family and friends of John are invited to a visitation on Thursday, May 22, 2025, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, May 23, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 410 W. Center St., Nazareth, PA 18064. Burial with Military Honors will take place at Holy Family Cemetery in Nazareth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to “St. Luke’s Hospice” and mailed to: 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to “National Kidney Foundation” and mailed to: National Kidney Foundation Finance Department, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. The Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth is honored to have John and his family in our care. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com directly under his obituary.

Cynthia A. Slaton

Cynthia (Cindy) A. Slaton, 70, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 19, 2025 in her home surrounded by her family. Born on Dec. 9, 1954 in Allentown, she was the daughter of Anna (Milisits) Mills and the late Kenneth Mills. Cindy and her husband, James, would have celebrated 46 years of marriage on June 23. She worked as a pediatric nurse for St. Luke’s Health Network for 32 years. Cindy was a member of Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church, Bath. In her free time, she enjoyed watching Packers football, Brewers baseball, LMYA softball, reading and shopping with her granddaughters.

Survivors: In addition to her mother and husband, Cindy is also survived by her daughter, Jennifer Baker, and husband Dennis; son, Kyle Slaton, and wife Erin; and granddaughters, Emily and Kaitlyn Baker. A brother, Gary Mills, preceded Cindy in death.

Services: Family and friends are invited to honor and celebrate her life on Saturday, May 24. They may call from 10-11 a.m. in the church, 3175 Valley View Drive, Bath. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.

Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Delaware Valley Chapter – Lehigh Valley https://www.cff.org/chapters/delaware-valley-chapter-lehigh-valley-office or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/ in loving memory of Cindy.

Henry C. “Hank” VanBlargan

Henry C. “Hank” VanBlargan, 78, of Klecknersville, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 9, 2025, at St. Luke’s University Hospital – Bethlehem Campus in Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Kathryn L. (Silfies) VanBlargan, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Born in Northampton, Hank was a son of the late Thomas R. and Arlene E. (Waltz) VanBlargan. He was employed by the former Bethlehem Steel Company where he was a pipefitter for 30 years, before retiring in 1997. After retiring, Hank worked for F. T. Silfies Inc., until 2006. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown and Monoquesy Lodge No. 413 F&AM, Bath. Hank was a member of the Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company, last serving as Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshall. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and watching wildlife.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Kathryn, he is survived by children, Michael VanBlargan and wife, Donna, of Klecknersville, Michele Bachman and husband, Jeff, of Moore Township, and Steven VanBlargan and wife, Terrie, of Bath; three grandchildren, Geoffrey VanBlargan, Hannah and Megan Miller, all of Klecknersville; three brothers, Thomas A. VanBlargan of Danielsville, Dennis B. VanBlargan and wife, Wanda, of Palmerton, and Timothy T. VanBlargan and wife, Mary, of Tamaqua; two sisters, Carol A. Kunkle of Lehighton, and Linda A. Mantz of Slatington; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Hank was preceded in death by a brother, Richard T. VanBlargan.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 2 p.m. in Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Co., 2718 Mountain View Drive, Bath, PA 18014, followed by Firefighter Funeral Honors at the conclusion of the services. A Masonic Funeral Service will precede the Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday afternoon from noon until the time of the service. Arrangements are under the care of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., in the Village of Moorestown – Bath. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.bensingfuneralhome.net.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Co., 2718 Mountain View Drive, Bath, PA 18014, and/or Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014.