Northampton Borough will have no shortage of summer help from local youths this year, something members of Borough Council and the borough administration celebrated during their monthly meeting on Thursday, May 15.

Borough Manager Brian Welsko said the borough received a record-breaking number of applications from area youths interested in serving as lifeguards and as public works support for the summer season. Welsko and the borough’s administrative team spent several days interviewing the new seasonal employees. They included not only young adults from Northampton but also from Bath and Whitehall.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had so many applicants,” Welsko told council.

Mayor Tony Pristash praised the youths for dedicating their time this summer, while Councilman Ronald Glassic called it a “testament” to the borough.

“It’s very encouraging to see the amount of young people who do want to work,” said Councilman Trevor Stone.

Most of the young people will be serving as lifeguards during the pool season, which starts in June. Pool passes are still available for purchase from the recreation center.

In other news, the borough is looking forward to completing the River Central Comprehensive Plan, an ongoing project with neighboring municipalities in the works since 2021. This plan will help the municipalities work together in the face of development and growth and lead to more comprehensive zoning laws across the region.

Welsko thinks the plan’s final draft will be ready by August.

Councilwoman Judith Haldeman thanked the borough’s Planning Commission for their work with the plan.

“Hopefully, we’re making some positive changes in terms of what we’re looking for in our town,” she said.

The Planning Commission will review more details of the plan during their next public meeting on Wednesday, June 11.

Finally, the Cindy Miles Adaptive Fund continues to raise awareness and donations for accessibility improvements to the Fourth Street Playground. Councilman Glassic encouraged residents to follow the fund’s social media pages and get involved in their events. More information about the program is available at https://www.cindymilesfund.org/.

The next Northampton Borough Council meeting will be Thursday, June 5 at 7 p.m.