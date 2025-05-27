Dale R. Dech

Dale R. Dech, 90, of Old Carriage Road, Northampton, East Allen Township, died peacefully Saturday morning, May 24, 2025, in his home. He was the husband of the late Deanna J. (Haas) Dech who passed in 2023. Born in East Allen Township, he was the son of the late Leon D. and Margarette (Stewart) Dech.

Dale was owner/operator/custom home builder of Dale R. Dech, Inc. since 1962. He was a member and deacon of the Church of God, Lehigh Valley, and graduate of the Northampton Area Senior High School. Dale was a member and former president of the Lehigh Valley Builders Assoc., member of the former Northampton Rotary Club, member of the Java Stock Club, Northampton, and he enjoyed attending the Grundsau Lodsch Nummer 1 on da Lechaw, Northampton, later Germansville.

Survivors: sons, David L. Dech and wife Tina of Danielsville, Pa., Dean A. Dech and wife Brenda of Northampton, Pa.; daughter, Dianne L., wife of Rickey Szapacs, of Northampton, Pa.; grandchildren, Kimberly, wife of Skip Rossanese, Jessica, wife of John Crisafulli, Korey Szapacs and wife Lisa, Derek Dech and Justin Dech; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra, wife of Ronald Gingrich, of Macungie; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Nancy Creyer.

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, May 30, 2025, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday and 1:30-2 p.m. Friday in funeral home. Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Cherryville Road, Northampton.

April Lubenetski

April Rae (Bond) Lubenetski, 51 years of age and resident of Lehigh Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Monday evening, May 19, 2025, while receiving excellent care at the St. Luke’s Brian D. Perin Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. She is a master firefighter for the Emmaus Fire Department and a firefighter/EMT for Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.

Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Ronald and Sue Ellen (Nothstein) Bond, and the loving wife of Shawn Michael Lubenetski since 2000.

April was a member of the Emmaus Fire Department for over 24 years and volunteer with the Lehigh Valley County Animal Rescue Team. She was a firefighter/EMT, and previous member of Han-Le-Co and Catasauqua fire departments. April was a rescue and hazmat specialist with Lehigh County Special Operations and PA USAR Co #3. April has over 26 years in the Emergency Services.

“April has dedicated more than two decades of her life serving the citizens of Emmaus and surrounding areas of Lehigh and Northampton counties. During her tenure, April served with steadfast courage, unwavering determination and honor. Her character, compassion and dedication to her fellow firefighters shall never be forgotten.”

Lehigh Township Fire Company announced that April served with the fire company starting in 2008. Despite her diagnosis, she was still seen at the fire company’s events that she could physically go to.

“Her commitment and dedication to public safety will never be forgotten,” a social media post reads. “Our hearts go out to all who served by her side.”

April was a lead customer service representative for United Healthcare. She attained her associate degree in criminal justice from Northampton Community College, with specialized training in alcohol and chemical dependency counseling.

April loved to travel to Disney World, the Outer Banks 4×4 beach house, the Finger Lakes, Maine, Yellowstone National Park and just about anywhere with her friends. But her ultimate pleasure was spending time with godchildren, nieces and nephews. April was a very selfless person and would make sacrifices so others could succeed.

Surviving beside her husband and parents are godchildren Hunter Bond, Gavin and Corban Underwood, Thomas Andrews, Vera Rose and Cullen Krische; brothers Andrew Bond, Freddie Solivan, Wilson Solivan with Olga and brother-in-law Christopher Lubenetski; sister Aida Solivan and sister-in-law Heather Defiore.

Services will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025 with prayers and Last Call at Emmaus Fire Department, 100 N. Sixth St. in Emmaus. Her procession will travel to Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mountain Drive, Cherryville, PA 18035 for services at 11 a.m. Her Last Call will be bestowed after the services, followed by a procession through the township, ending at Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 with a Celebration of Life luncheon.

A firefighter scholarship fund is being established in April’s name. Please make checks payable to Shawn M. Lubenetski and mail to 444 Pershing Blvd., Whitehall, PA 18052-6411.

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.