The East Allen Township Fire Department is preparing its station for the new live-in program, a recruitment and retention initiative it hopes will draw new volunteers to the department.

“Having firefighters residing at the station will significantly reduce the time it takes to mobilize personnel and equipment, especially during nighttime hours and periods of limited volunteer availability,” Fire Chief Joshua Smith wrote in a letter to the township’s Board of Supervisors.

Smith requested the release of $8,000 from the department’s existing Recruitment and Retention budget to purchase new furniture, amenities and a water heater for the accommodations.

“The ability to offer comfortable and functional living conditions is crucial for both attracting new live-in volunteers and retaining our current dedicated members as we launch this program,” continued Smith.

Furniture the department plans to purchase includes three wardrobes and dressers for personal belongings and gear, three nightstands and desks, and six mattresses and mattress protectors. The department also plans to purchase an on-demand water heater to replace an existing, outdated system.

Smith hopes the new accommodations will lead to better recruitment of new members, improved retention of existing members and increased morale.

“We believe this is a necessary expenditure that will have a tangible positive impact on our ability to serve and protect the residents of East Allen Township,” Smith told supervisors.

The live-in program is one of many efforts the department is making to increase volunteers.

In February, the department held two town halls to update residents on the department’s concerns and plans for the future.

“We’re not asking for toys. We’re asking for help,” Deputy Fire Chief Ray Henry told town hall attendees at the time. “At the end of the day, we need bodies.”

As of February, the department had only 23 volunteers responding to over 350 annual calls. The department is not alone, as a severe volunteer shortage has hindered departments across the state.

Other recruitment and retention efforts include a Citizen Fire Academy, stipends of $10 per call, and increased advertisements in public spaces and at community events.

To volunteer for the East Allen Township Fire Department, an online application is available at www.eastallenfire.org/. Residents can also stop by the municipal building or are welcome to visit the station at 5354 Nor Bath Blvd. on Monday evenings.