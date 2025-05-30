1 of 6

Memorial Day services were held across Northampton County during the holiday weekend, with dozens of parades, church services and concerts.

In Northampton Borough, roughly 200 residents came out on Memorial Day for a tribute at Veterans Plaza, hosted by the Northampton Joint Veterans Association, consisting of American Legion Post 353, Catholic War Veterans Post 454 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4714.

The tribute featured several speakers, including Northampton’s Mayor Tony Pristash, State Rep. Zachary Mako and Retired Air Force Colonel Alexander Alex. They were accompanied by musical performances from the Northampton Area High School Band.

Mayor Pristash spoke of the philanthropic spirit of America’s servicemen and women.

“Keep them in your heart and thoughts,” he said, and be grateful we had the “privilege to walk alongside these giants.”

State Rep. Mako called Memorial Day the “most important, most patriotic and most American holiday.”

“Words like patriotism and freedom are unsubstantiated ideas” without the sacrifices of the armed forces, he added.

Colonel Alex reflected on the “five essential values” of Memorial Day: sacrifice, courage, patriotism, unity and family. He asked the crowd to consider these values and carry them today and every day.

“Even in the face of great adversity and loss, it is possible to turn grief into positive action.”

The M Company Reserve of Northampton, a veterans memorial organization, held 10 services across the Northampton Area, honoring veterans from the Revolutionary and Civil wars to the present day.

Their service included a recitation of the Gettysburg Address and a rifle salute.

At Allen Union Cemetery, the organization was accompanied by the Tri-Community Marching Band and Reverend Bob Gutekunst as the guest speaker.

Reverend Gutekunst left attendees with the following words of remembrance for America’s servicemen and women before they continued about their holiday weekend:

“Honor, pay tribute and remember their sacrifices are etched into the foundation of this great country.”