Lehigh Township Supervisors began their May 27 meeting by reviewing a proposal for a recreation consultant. Some suggestions for alterations to the wording were made, so Township Manager Alice Rehrig will implement the changes and provide updated copies for the supervisors to review before voting on the document at their next meeting.

The resignation of the township’s zoning officer, Elizabeth Amato, was accepted at the previous meeting. Supervisors voted to approve her remaining as interim zoning officer and building code official until a new officer is hired.

Scott Brown, from Hanover Engineering, will be working with Amato as interim code enforcement officer and zoning officer. His services are being provided at a discounted rate to assist the township during this transition period.

Officer Christian Surjan with the police department has submitted his resignation, as he and his family will be moving to Wyoming. The board voted to accept with regrets, and advertising will be placed in order to find a full-time officer to fill his post.

Rehrig has received three proposals to replace the faulty air conditioning units in the police station. The lowest bid was submitted by Home Comfort Solutions, and included a 10-year warranty, so the board unanimously agreed to accept their bid.

Board member Cynthia Miller proposed that the township budget be extended to three or even five years, rather than putting together a new one each year. She stated that many municipalities are now doing multi-year budgets, and as Lehigh Township has a 10-year capital plan, she feels it would be reasonable to do likewise. The budget would still be reviewed annually, but budgeting for multiple years would allow for long-term planning.

Board member Janet Sheats suggested starting with a three-year budget, and stretching to a five-year if it goes well. She noted that the police department is looking to increase its numbers by at least two, and an extended budget would help the township prepare for other possible changes such as the Jaindl project, new roads or building repairs.

Rehrig will create a three-year budget, using the information she has and educated estimates.

Rehrig provided the supervisors with a concept design for the new LED sign and its estimated cost. She will be applying for a Grow NORCO grant to pay for the sign, labor, materials, permit and inspection. The board authorized her to take the next steps.

Matt Marks, from Senator Nicholas Miller’s office, has requested the township to host a “coffee and conversation” event, most likely in August. This would be held in the board meeting room and be open to the public, allowing residents to come and ask the senator questions. Miller has been holding such events in different places throughout his jurisdiction and they are well attended. The supervisors approved scheduling the event, which will be advertised once the date is confirmed.

It was noted that the non-functional light in the municipal building parking lot, mentioned at the previous meeting, has been fixed.

A town hall meeting for discussing the possibility of the land preservation initiative will be held at the fire station, but the date cannot be determined at this time. The fire company is currently in mourning for the recent passing of firefighter April Lubenetski, and at the time of the supervisors’ meeting they were preparing the station for her funeral service.

“Once things have calmed down,” in the words of Sheats, they will be able to schedule the town hall meeting and advertise it to the public.

The board then adjourned for an executive session, with no action being taken.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10 in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Road, Walnutport.