Nazareth Borough Council approved a wide range of motions during its regular meeting on Monday, June 2, addressing public property use, insurance renewals, law enforcement equipment and upcoming community events.

Under public property, council approved Moravian Historical Society’s request for use of large trash and recycling barrels and parking barricades for its 47th annual Arts and Crafts Festival.

An updated appraisal of the 41-acre Black Rock property was also approved at a cost of $600. The appraisal, to be conducted by Laudone Appraisals, is part of the borough’s effort to secure a Community Conservation Partnership Grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Council further approved a 2025 lease agreement with the Nazareth Blue Swim Team. The agreement sets a rental fee of $4,500, payable in three installments, and allows for three evening swim meets requiring early pool closures. Any additional meets would cost $1,500 each. Revenues from swim lessons will be split evenly between the borough and the swim team, while the swim team assumes all instructional costs.

In celebration of Nazareth Day on July 19, council gave a green light to a Rubber Duck Race at the borough pool at 10:30 a.m., hosted by the Nazareth Rotary Club.

Additionally, council approved $4,950 in costs related to library abatement efforts. This includes $4,000 for material removal, $300 for a mandatory DEP notification and $650 for post-abatement air clearance testing.

Under financial matters, council renewed its municipal insurance package with Brown & Brown of the Lehigh Valley, totaling $186,882—an increase from $160,635 in 2024. When combined with worker’s compensation and other related coverage, the full insurance package totals $297,145, up from $249,976 last year.

Two contributions were made to the borough’s PLGIT Park Fund: $35,000 and $30,000, respectively, with interest rates of 4.13% and 4.16%. These deposits were sourced from pool-related revenues collected over Memorial Day weekend.

A motion was also passed to merge two tax parcels on West Mauch Chunk and Phoenix streets, owned by Robert Miller, into a single parcel.

In a major capital investment, council approved a $443,284.13 chassis deposit for a 2025 Pierce Pumper Fire Vehicle from Glick Fire Equipment Company. This upfront payment secures a $12,998.52 discount. The new vehicle is partially funded by a $700,000 LSA Grant, with the final cost totaling $919,924.

In other news, council approved the initiation of the promotional exam process by the Civil Service Commission to create an eligibility list for two new full-time sergeants, set to begin duties on Jan. 1.

Additionally, the police department will enter into a five-year lease/purchase agreement with Motorola for a new cloud-based body-worn and in-car camera system. The first-year payment is $40,622, followed by four annual payments of $27,900. The agreement, under the COSTARS state contract, covers 17 new body-worn cameras and seven in-car units and guarantees replacement every three years.

Following, council introduced and passed two ordinances: Ordinance No. 896 establishes regulations for special events, with the deletion of a 14-day notice requirement, and Ordinance No. 897 adjusts salaries for elected officials, raising compensation for the mayor and council president to $8,385 and for councilpersons to $4,190. These changes will take effect at the start of the next term for each position. Councilwomen Laureen Pellegrino and Kayla Green opposed the motion.

Lastly, under environmental steering and lighting, council approved an additional $1,500 to fund a study into a box water collection system. The system would replace a previously proposed, non-compliant water basin for the new recycling center on Gracedale Boulevard. Councilwoman Green opposed the motion.

Mayor Lance E. Colondo provided the monthly police report for May, which showed 308 total police activity/calls for service, including 28 crimes reported and investigated, 20 criminal arrests, three drug-related crimes, four Part 1 offenses, 74 traffic violations, 60 warnings issued, three reportable and eight non-reportable traffic accidents, as well as 262 total parking tickets issued for the month.

The Vigilance Hose Company No. 1 fire chief’s report for the month of April included 16 total service calls in the borough, consisting of one motor vehicle accident, two fire alarms, four wire problems, two EMS assists, one gas leak, two high occupancy fires, one search, one odor investigation, one carbon monoxide alarm and one structure fire, as well as 14 mutual aid calls for five fire alarms, one motor vehicle accident, one wire problem, one rescue, one spill, one search, one vehicle fire, one brush fire, one structure fire and one RIT assignment.

Upcoming borough events include the annual Nazareth Adult Soapbox Derby on Saturday, June 7 to be held on West Prospect Street with practice beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the race beginning at noon; the Moravian Historical Society’s 47th annual Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Whitefield House; the annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 14 from 2-6 p.m. on Belvidere Street; the annual Fireman’s Carnival in the Park June 17-20 beginning at 6 p.m. each day; and the annual Kazoo Parade on July 4, starting on East Center Street in front of the high school with the parade forming at 9:45 a.m. and ending at Council Chambers.

Council also announced that a clothing donation bin will be placed at the William Gold Youth Field for a 30-60-day trial period to see how well the public utilizes the drop-off. The donation bin won’t cost the borough any money and may be extended indefinitely depending on usage.

The next Nazareth Borough Council workshop meeting will be held on Thursday, July 3 and the next regular monthly meeting will be held on Monday, July 7. Until the Council Chambers expansion has been completed, both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. in the Nazareth Regional Ambulance Corps training room, which is located in the back of 519 Seip Ave. Council anticipates moving meetings back into Council Chambers in September.