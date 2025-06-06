Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road Name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type Of Work: Construction
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction westbound for pavement work.
Start: June 9
Estimated End: June 14
In Effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Williams Township
Road Name: Morgan Hill Road
Between: Cedarville Road and Raubsville Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: June 9
Estimated End: June 10
In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road Name: Polk Valley Road
Between: PA 412 and Reservoir Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: June 11
Estimated End: June 12
In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road Name: Kesslersville Road
Between: Uhler Road and Sullivan Trail
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: June 9
Estimated End: June 10
In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road Name: Richmond Road
Between: Creek Road and Sullivan Trail
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: June 11
Estimated End: June 13
In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road Name: Weaversville Road
Between: Schoenersville Road and Kreidersville Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: June 9
Estimated End: June 12
In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road Name: Cherryville Road
Between: Locust Drive and Spring Hill Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: June 13
Estimated End: June 13
In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road Name: PA 191
Between: Schoeneck Avenue and Hercules Drive
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: June 9
Estimated End: June 9
In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road Name: Bushkill Drive
Between: Lafayette Street and Uhler Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: June 10
Estimated End: June 11
In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township
Road Name: PA 191/Valley View Drive
Between: Fox Gap Road and Lake Minsi Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: June 12
Estimated End: June 12
In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road Name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive
Between: Frost Hollow Road and Frutchey Hill
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: June 13
Estimated End: June 13
In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road Name: Schoenersville Road
Between: Roselawn Road and Jacksonville Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: Local Permittee
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction northbound.
Start: June 9
Estimated End: June 27
In Effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
