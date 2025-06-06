Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road Name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction westbound for pavement work.

Start: June 9

Estimated End: June 14

In Effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Williams Township

Road Name: Morgan Hill Road

Between: Cedarville Road and Raubsville Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: June 9

Estimated End: June 10

In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road Name: Polk Valley Road

Between: PA 412 and Reservoir Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: June 11

Estimated End: June 12

In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road Name: Kesslersville Road

Between: Uhler Road and Sullivan Trail

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: June 9

Estimated End: June 10

In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road Name: Richmond Road

Between: Creek Road and Sullivan Trail

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: June 11

Estimated End: June 13

In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road Name: Weaversville Road

Between: Schoenersville Road and Kreidersville Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: June 9

Estimated End: June 12

In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road Name: Cherryville Road

Between: Locust Drive and Spring Hill Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: June 13

Estimated End: June 13

In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road Name: PA 191

Between: Schoeneck Avenue and Hercules Drive

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: June 9

Estimated End: June 9

In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road Name: Bushkill Drive

Between: Lafayette Street and Uhler Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: June 10

Estimated End: June 11

In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township

Road Name: PA 191/Valley View Drive

Between: Fox Gap Road and Lake Minsi Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: June 12

Estimated End: June 12

In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road Name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Frost Hollow Road and Frutchey Hill

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: June 13

Estimated End: June 13

In Effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road Name: Schoenersville Road

Between: Roselawn Road and Jacksonville Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: Local Permittee

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction northbound.

Start: June 9

Estimated End: June 27

In Effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

