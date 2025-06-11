During their meeting on June 5, the Northampton Borough Council appointed Danielle Ford as animal control officer. Ford is no stranger to the borough or animal safety and welfare. Her family owns AfFORDable Pet Center. AfFORDable Pet Center has provided pet supplies, food and vaccine clinics to residents and their furry friends for nearly 20 years.

“It’s something near and dear to my heart,” she said. “It really hits home.”

Ford said she has grown up in the borough and has spent years on farms, working alongside all types of animals. Her grandmother, she added, also served as Northampton’s animal control officer.

Ford was warmly welcomed by borough council and administration.

In other news, several residents of Jeffrey Lane and Frank Drive once again appeared before council to report stray bullets hitting neighborhood homes. They believe the bullets may be coming from the Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club. Since the incident was first reported in February, residents say 12 more incidents have occurred.

“We’re running out of options,” said resident Ryan Werkheiser. “We don’t know why this isn’t being rectified…Is it going to take someone getting hit by a bullet for something to change? I know no one here wants that to happen.”

“I’m asking, I’m begging, for something more to happen,” he continued.

Police Chief Bryan Kadingo said he has a detective communicating regularly with the president of Tri-Boro, but cannot comment publicly on any active investigations.

Mayor Tony Pristash said the police “are doing everything they can with their time and their power to investigate.”

Residents worry that the situation will become more dangerous as summer brings more people outdoors.

Tri-Boro had been delivering regular safety reports to council, but council members said there have been no recent updates.

“We need to get updates where they are,” said Councilman Ronald Glassic. “As a resident, as a taxpayer, you do need to…understand what is being done.”

Councilwoman Julia Kutzler asked that residents, the police, Tri-Boro, council and borough officials form a roundtable to keep communication open.

“You can never expect [police] to give you an investigation that’s current, but there are issues we can work out.”

Kutlzer also urged residents to contact the state’s Game Commission following every instance of a stray bullet.

The Game Commission can be contacted 24/7 at 1-833-742-9453 or 1-833-742-4868.