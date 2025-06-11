Robert and Gretchen Ackerman

It is with immense sadness and heartbreak that we announce the passing of our beloved parents, Dr. Robert J. Ackerman, age 74, and Gretchen A. (Putz) Ackerman, age 75. Their lives were taken unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. They are reunited with their beloved son, Josef C. Ackerman. Robert and Gretchen were married for 51 wonderful years and were blessed with five children of their own. Robert was born on Sept. 13, 1950, in North Towanda, N.Y., to the late Sidney J. Ackerman and June E. (Kriegbaum) Ackerman. Gretchen was born on Sept. 28, 1951, in Pensacola, Fla., to the late Josef Putz and Ethel (Morant) Putz.

Robert earned his PhD from Kansas State University. He was a professor at East Stroudsburg University from 1986 until his retirement in 2017. Gretchen earned her master’s degree from East Stroudsburg University. She was a special-ed teacher for numerous schools. Robert and Gretchen were life-long educators. Once their children were born, Gretchen stayed home to home school the kids. Robert and Gretchen were avid readers and distinguished intellectuals. Gretchen loved cooking and was a history buff. Robert and Gretchen were abundantly full of love and kindness. They showed unconditional love to all and accepted anyone into their home.

They shared a beautiful life with their family and will be tremendously missed. Robert and Gretchen are survived by their children, Karl S. Ackerman and his wife Joy, of Boone, Iowa, Monika L. Arvin and her husband Jon, of Des Moines, Iowa, Katherine E. Ackerman, of Nazareth, Frederick J. Ackerman and his wife Stephanie, of Bangor; grandchildren, Trevor, Jason, Maggie, Uly, Liam, and two babies on the way; Robert’s siblings, Joanne Moats and her husband Anthony, of Glens Falls, N.Y., Christine Ryon and her husband Randall, of Victor, N.Y.; also by their nieces and nephews. They were predeceased by their son, Josef C. Ackerman. Family and friends of Robert and Gretchen were invited to a visitation on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, from 9-11 a.m. at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Memories were shared at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Their burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help offset the funeral costs to “Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc.” and mailed to 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064 or through GoFundMe, an online fundraiser, at https://gofund.me/154aaa97.

The Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth, is honored to have the Ackermans and their family in our care.

Elizabeth “Betty” L. Kish

Elizabeth “Betty” L. Kish, 94, formerly of Bath and Catasauqua, died Saturday, June 7, 2025, at her residence at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Fountain Hill. Betty was the wife of the late Frank “Fritz” Kish. Born in Jacksonville, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Charles and Edna (Bartholomew) Mills. Betty was a faithful former member of Salem U.C.C. of Catasauqua and St. Paul’s U.C.C. of Northampton where she also sang in the choir. Betty spent her life caring for others. She received her nursing certificate from the former Haff Hospital of Northampton and began her career as a registered nurse, eventually working for Gracedale Nursing Home, in Nazareth. After retiring, she worked for a variety of businesses around the Lehigh Valley, including Josh Early Candies. She enjoyed visiting their cabin on the Susquehanna River and trips to Hershey and Dorney parks. Betty loved cooking and baking, especially for Thanksgiving and birthday dinners. She always looked forward to the Catasauqua Halloween Parade and celebrating her birthday. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by many. Surviving is her son Douglas F. Kish and wife Kristin V., son David T. Kish and wife Cynthia, daughter Pamela B. Toft and husband Rich, grandchildren James and Marybeth, great-grandson Andrew, sisters Barbara Goldman and husband Jim, Alice Morgan and husband Dennis, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters Rebecca Livengood and Joann Miles. Her calling hour will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Salem U.C.C., 615 Third St., Catasauqua, PA 18032. A memorial service will be held at noon Thursday in the church. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is honored to handle the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.