Another Northampton Borough park has been targeted by vandalism, part of a trend that has cost the borough thousands of dollars in equipment repairs and replacements. The latest target, a merry-go-round, will not be replaced this year.

“You’re talking about a lot of taxpayer money to keep playgrounds going for everybody’s enjoyment and benefit,” said Councilwoman Judith Haldeman during council’s June 5 meeting. “Yet they’re being destroyed…how much money must we continue to spend?”

Playground equipment isn’t the only thing being destroyed. All restrooms at borough parks will be closed for the foreseeable future due to vandalism.

Since April, bathrooms at the Fourth Street Playground, Municipal Park and the Bandshell have been damaged once, while bathrooms at Canal Street Park and Alliance Playground have been targeted twice.

“We can’t sustain that,” Borough Manager Brian Welsko said. “I do apologize to people, but we unfortunately have no other remedy at this time.”

Welsko described the vandalism, ranging from graffiti to flooding to individuals prying paper towels and soap dispensers off the walls and throwing them into toilets, resulting in “multiple thousands of dollars” in damage.

“We don’t have the manpower, the money or the time to keep our own bathrooms open to the public,” he continued.

Police Chief Bryan Kadingo said the police department is investigating these acts of vandalism via security cameras. The police cannot comment further on any active investigation.

Councilman Ronald Glassic called the instances “disheartening” and encouraged residents to join the local Crime Watch and contact authorities if they see any disturbances.

Councilwoman Julia Kutzler agreed. “Team playing is a lot better than trying to do things on our own.”

Borough Solicitor Stephanie Steward said these instances of vandalism will not be treated lightly. Vandalism resulting in over $5,000 of property damage is considered a felony and will be prosecuted as such.

Haldeman worries how these instances of vandalism will impact fundraising for ADA improvements to the Fourth Street Playground, spearheaded by the Cindy Miles Adaptive Fund.

“We have an organization that wants to give us this beautiful park…For what? For somebody to come and ruin it again? This is just disappointing.”

To report incidents or tips, the non-emergency phone number for the Northampton Borough Police Department is 610-261-0404.