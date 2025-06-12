The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 3.

During reports, Patrolman Thomas D. Roberts provided the police department’s monthly report for May, which included 273 total incidents, seven written/verbal warnings issued, 16 traffic citations issued, one non-traffic citation issued for harassment, two arrests made for DUI and theft, four reportable accidents and four non-reportable accidents.

Fire Recorder Jason L. Harhart provided the May report for the Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co., which included 104 ambulance calls and 111 fire calls, consisting of three fires, six motor vehicle accidents, one fire police call, five automatic fire alarms, 11 ambulance assists, three wires down, nine trees down, two smoke/odor investigations, 64 controlled burn calls, one carbon monoxide alarm, three mutual aid calls with Bath for two fires and one tree down, one mutual aid call with Lehigh Township for a fire and two mutual aid calls with Bushkill Township for a fire and wires down.

The passing of Henry “Hank” VanBlargan was also announced, and supervisors extended their condolences to his family and friends. Hank had over 54 years of dedicated service to the community, acting as a recording secretary, treasurer and president, as well as serving the fire company as lieutenant, captain, fire marshal and assistant chief.

“We appreciate all that Hank did and may he rest in peace,” Vice Chairman David Shaffer stated.

Next, Recreation Commission Chairperson Jodi Hartzell requested funds to replace the swing set on the English Road side of the park. Although the township budgeted $12,000 for the project, the COSTARS vendor that they are working with quoted the replacement at $15,929. Supervisors unanimously approved the amount.

The Recreation Commission is also looking to put up lights at McCandless Field to illuminate the baseball/softball field at night. Moore Township Athletic Association President Steve Ellis explained that they have been saving up and now have the funds needed for the lights but requested the township’s approval of the project to get the ball rolling, which supervisors approved with Michael A. Tirrell abstaining from the vote due to being an MTAA officer.

MTAA may ask for the township to cover the Labor & Industries costs of the project, but will need to look into the costs and requirements further.

In other news, supervisors unanimously approved an agreement of sale for a Carpency Conservation easement addendum providing the township with the title at no cost and appointed Dave Lozinger as a new member of the Land and Environmental Protection Board.

Township Solicitor David M. Backenstoe then presented two firearms ordinance drafts that he came up with in response to the residents that were concerned with a neighboring individual that was negligently discharging firearms on his property.

Backenstoe reiterated that it is difficult to regulate or legislate firearms in Pennsylvania due to it being a “massive Second Amendment state.”

Although current legislation doesn’t mention the discharge of weapons, if an individual is discharging weapons toward a residential area, then it is a criminal offense. Therefore, the ordinance drafts that Backenstoe presented would help defend the township against potential backlash from the National Rifle Association.

However, since the most recent incident that occurred around mid-April when the police were notified and cited the individual with a warning to stop, there have been no subsequent reports.

Ultimately, the board stated that the township trusts the police department to handle any further situations like this that may arise in the future and decided not to move forward with an ordinance at this time.

Last, supervisors unanimously approved a park camera project with Worldwide Enterprise Solutions Inc. at a total cost of $12,732, a mid-year raise for the township secretary based on her employment terms and two CD renewals for 12 months at 4.2% APY.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 1 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Drive.