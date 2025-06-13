1 of 7

On Sunday, June 8, Paw Prints on the Canal returned for its 16th year, drawing hundreds of animal lovers and their furry companions to Northampton’s Canal Street Park. The beloved event featured more than 120 animal shelters, rescues, awareness groups, craft vendors, food trucks and more. Proceeds benefited the Northampton Borough Police Department’s K-9 Unit.

This year’s participating shelters and rescues included Feline Good Cat Rescue, Ruff Life Rescue & Rehabilitation, Peaceable Kingdom, Harnessed to Hope, Outcast Rescue, French Bulldog Rescue Network, Foxy’s Cradle, and many others. Visitors met adoptable pets, learned about the benefits of adoption, and could even help raise donations by sharing a kiss with a bulldog or husky.

Animal hospitals and retailers like Duke’s Delights, AfFORDable Pet Center and Pet Supplies Plus were also present, handing out free samples and selling toys, treats and accessories. While furry friends enjoyed their treats, paw-rents could shop at the dozens of vendors selling handmade soaps, jewelry, candles and more.

Events throughout the day included the fan-favorite Sharp-Dressed Pet contest. Over a dozen four-legged friends showed off their costumes, from Disney’s Stitch to a hula dance to 80s rock stars. The winner was resident Dianna and her dog Leonardo, who won for their cow-and-pig partner ensemble.

Other activities throughout the day included demos by Officer Geoff Perry and K-9 Chico from the Northampton Borough Police Department, dog training demos and a microchip and rabies vaccine clinic. A raffle and bake sale also raised funds for the K-9 Unit.

“Team Paw Prints wholeheartedly appreciates everyone who participated and attended to support our worthy cause!” said Candi Lynn, event coordinator.

In 2024, Paw Prints on the Canal raised over $13,000 for the K-9 Unit, contributing to a total of more than $105,000 raised throughout the event’s history. This year’s donation total will be announced later this summer. Those interested in being vendors for the 2026 event can email pawprintsonthecanal@yahoo.com.