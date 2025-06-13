At its regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 9, Bath Borough Council addressed preparations for the upcoming Spuds & Spurs Festival, infrastructure improvements, vandalism prevention and the introduction of several new ordinances.

First, Terry DeGroot, organizer of the 8th annual Spuds & Spurs Festival, appeared during the courtesy of the floor segment to confirm the borough’s $5,000 contribution to this year’s event, set for Saturday, June 21.

Some confusion over the amount of funding was raised, as President Frank Hesch noted the amount had not been specifically earmarked for the event in the annual budget. However, council ultimately approved the expenditure in a 4-2 vote, with councilpersons James Lisiecki, Emanuel Mirabito, Samantha Angst and Lauren Bullsnake voting in favor of the funding, and Vice President Michele Ehrgott and Hesch opposed.

In 2024, the borough received and matched a $1,500 grant from Northampton County for the event; however, the grant was not applied for in 2024 for the 2025 festival. Therefore, council unanimously passed a motion to apply for the grant for next year.

In support of Spuds & Spurs and the community at large, the Buy a Brick Campaign will also be featured during the festival. The initiative, benefiting improvements to Bath’s trailhead and Ciff Cowling Park, allows residents to purchase commemorative engraved bricks that will be placed in a special commemorative area in the park.

The campaign will continue through April 1, 2026, with bricks available for purchase at Spuds & Spurs, Borough Hall and on the borough’s website, bathborough.org. Pricing for one engraved brick is $50 or two for $90 throughout the rest of the year. Prices will increase by $10 in 2026.

The 250th Celebration Committee also announced a “Dine and Donate” event at the Red Wolf Bar and Grille on Thursday, June 26, where 10% of all purchases accompanied by a flier will go toward the committee’s fundraising efforts.

In other news, Mayor Fiorella Mirabito reported on recent acts of vandalism at Firefighter’s Park, noting that the young culprits had been identified and their parents notified. She warned that future vandalism will be prosecuted.

Council is now considering installing surveillance cameras at the park, with Parks & Recreation reviewing their budget to potentially assist with funding.

The mayor also addressed the ongoing issue of minibikes and ATVs being ridden illegally on school district property and private land near Keim Street. State police have issued warnings to known riders, and residents are encouraged to call law enforcement if violations are observed.

Next, several infrastructure motions were unanimously approved, including: a contract extension for Billitier Electric to complete the Old Forge Street light replacement project by Aug. 31 for substantial completion and Sept. 30 for final completion; an agreement with Colliers Engineering & Design to complete the necessary engineering work and plan submissions to PennDOT for the ‘Do Not Block the Box’ roadway markings with a cost not to exceed $3,500; an agreement with Colliers Engineering & Design to complete the survey work of Silk Mill from Walnut to Hirst streets from Hirst to McIlhaney streets with a cost not to exceed $8,500; an agreement with Colliers Engineering & Design and their subcontractor to complete necessary engineering work related to the borough’s backup generator project with a cost not to exceed $11,450; a payment of $31,103.64 for the ongoing boiler replacement project; and an agreement with UGI for a new natural gas service to Borough Hall, not to exceed $4,500.

The boiler project is nearing completion, and crosswalk painting continues, according to the Public Works Department.

Additionally, Solicitor Patrick M. Armstrong announced the Homay property closing, granting the Borough vital access to Monocacy Creek.

Council unanimously approved advertising for Ordinance No. 738, which establishes approved parking surfaces, prohibits parking on grass and soils and establishes penalties for parking on unapproved surfaces, citing public nuisances caused by misuse of these areas.

Ordinance No. 739, concerning the adoption of an official map for public planning, was tabled until next month to allow residents additional time for feedback. A proposed zoning map amendment under Ordinance No. 740 was also tabled for further review.

After an executive session, Council approved advertising for alternate members of the Planning Commission, in anticipation of an upcoming vacancy.

In preparation for festival season, council unanimously passed a resolution suspending the borough’s open container law during the Spuds & Spurs Festival and Old Home Weekend.

Upcoming community events include the Spuds & Spurs Festival on Saturday, June 21 from 1–6 p.m. on South Chestnut Street (between Main and Northampton streets) with live music from the DMC Band (1-3 p.m.) and the Tequila Rose Band (4-6 p.m.), family-friendly activities, handcrafted goods, adult beverages and potatoes in every shape, size and form; the Free Market (bring an item/take an item) at Keystone Park on the second Saturday of each month through September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Summer Splash Nights at Firefighters Field (300 N. Chestnut St.) on July 10 and August 7 from 6–7:30 p.m.

The next Bath Borough Council meeting will be held on Monday, July 14 at 6 p.m. in Borough Hall, located at 121 S. Walnut St.