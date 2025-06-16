During the June 10 Lehigh Township Supervisors meeting, several requests were made for extensions on township projects. After hearing from the applicants, the board agreed to grant extensions of time for plan approval to the Melostone Estates plan, the Quince Road subdivision and the Billy Carter minor subdivision on Magnolia Drive. Extensions of time for plan recording were granted to M&U International and Sedler Design & Redevelopment, the Timothy Pitts land development project and Lehigh Valley Resort & Spa.

Adam Jaindl then presented the board with an update on Lehigh Valley Resort & Spa, the project at the former seminary on Cherryville Road. He stated that many details have been finalized, with some adjustments being made to the interior design.

The Lehigh Township Municipal Authority water treatment plant will start to become reality soon, most likely in the fall. Jaindl is currently addressing some issues with the existing building, such as the roof, and sought the extension for plan recording to allow time for any additional decisions which will need to be made regarding operations of the facility. He will continue to provide the board with updates every six months.

It was noted that as part of the agreement with the township, Jaindl will be providing a modern playground facility at Indian Trail Park. The board will get in touch with the project leaders to see about getting the ball rolling.

In other news, Township Engineer Michael Muffley is reviewing the changes to the township zoning ordinances and will be providing a final draft as soon as possible. The commission will meet with the new consultant on June 25.

Under recreation, Sandra Hopkins with the recreation board has plans for this year’s tree-lighting ceremony, for which they have already been offered the donation of a live tree. Hopkins would like to invite the public to sponsor and decorate their own trees at the park as well, in exchange for a fee.

Board President Michael Jones said that Palmerton has 50 tree stands that would be ideal for this purpose, which they are willing to sell to Lehigh Township at $14 each.

The gentleman who does the Christmas lights for Becky’s Drive-In has offered to do them for the tree-lighting ceremony at no charge.

It was suggested that the township ask Boy Scouts or a church youth group to help with set-up for the ceremony.

The recreation board proposes moving forward with retaining a consultant.

Also, mud at the dog park in Delps Park is becoming a problem, so they will look into possible solutions, and a digital sign is being considered for Bryfogle Park.

In other news, Public Works Director Frank Zamadics reported that the new pickup truck has arrived, and the single-axle truck should be arriving in the near future.

A peacock has been seen around the salt shed and the shooting range, and sometimes sleeps in Zamadics’s tree; its owner is still unknown.

The crew will be checking trees at Indian Trail Park and likely removing some.

The township will advertise for at least one more full-time road worker.

Under zoning, the zoning office issued seven new permits in May. The search for a new zoning officer continues; two applications have been received so far.

Under police, Chief Scott Fogel reported he has been conducting a traffic study at the intersection of Park and Elm streets. He will likely be recommending lowering the speed there.

One officer is still out with an injury. The department is currently conducting background checks on three applicants.

At Fogel’s recommendation, the board voted to release officer Collin Haupt from his probationary period, and to extend the probationary period of officer Richard Houser for another six months to allow him to gain more experience.

In regards to upcoming events, the police department will be taking the year off from hosting National Night Out, but they hope to have some movies in the park this summer and possibly a concert as well.

Following, Fire Commissioner Richard Hildebrand said that the Donkey Ridge/Cherryville Road fire has now been burning for 11 weeks. It continues to rage underground despite all of the recent rain and all of the water which has been put down into it. He estimates that between waiting for it to burn itself out and everything which must be done afterward, the situation will probably not be resolved before the end of 2025.

The track lease for the Blue Mountain Quarter Midget Association has been amended to include the fire tax. The board agreed to renew the lease for 10 years.

A representative from DCNR has sent the board guidelines for submitting a grant proposal for a recreation consultant, and made some suggestions. The grant application will be revised and the supervisors will review the new version.

Northampton County has asked the board to approve their intent to sell two small parcels of land in the township, one on Alder Drive and one on Riverview Drive. After some discussion, the board voted 4-1 to approve the sale.

Board member Cynthia Miller wanted the public to be aware of the State Senate bill SB349, which would remove the authority for decommissioning solar facilities from municipalities and give it to the state and possibly the county. She urged residents to contact Senator Nick Miller and ask him to vote against the bill, and also State Rep. Zach Mako in the event that the bill would make it to the House. Miller will draft a generic letter which residents may use for the purpose; this will be available on the township website and also in printed form at the next board meeting.

It was clarified that the $10 fee for use of the yard waste site is a one-time fee to pay for the resident’s card, which can be used every year. However, if a resident loses their card, they must pay another $10 for a replacement.

As a final note, the board wished all law enforcement officers safety during the days ahead, as rallies and protests continue to be scheduled throughout the country.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24 in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Road, Walnutport.