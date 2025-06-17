Madeline M. Dilcherd

Madeline M. Dilcherd, 99, of Bushkill Township, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. She was the wife of the late William E. Dilcherd, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage before his passing in 1989.

Born in Hatchgravel, Bath, Madeline was a daughter of the late Stephen H. and Carrie S. (Rissmiller) Faust. Since 1939, she was a faithful member of Bushkill United Methodist Church, where she was active for many years. A member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union, Madeline worked in the garment industry and retired from the former Valerie Fashions in 1987. After the death of her husband, and with the help of her son, Edwin, and daughter-in-law, Deborah, and son-in-law, Roy Graver, she operated Dilcherd’s Cider Press until its closing in 1997.

Survivors: She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Marie Burkett and companion, Ron, of Bushkill Township, and Janet Graver and husband, Roy, of Wellsville; sons, Robert Dilcherd and companion, Aimee, of Brodheadsville, Edwin Dilcherd and wife, Deborah, of Greentown, Pa., and Kenneth Dilcherd and wife, Lisa, of Bushkill Township; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Josephine Sherbotie of Moore Township; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Faust of Nazareth; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, William, she was predeceased by a grandson, Robert E. Dilcherd; a daughter-in-law, Mary Dilcherd; a son-in-law, Richard Burkett, three sisters, Evelyn A. Ulianna, Winifred P. Mann, and Shirley Koehler; two brothers, Henry L. and Raymond F. Faust; and a brother-in-law, George Sherbotie.

Services: A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 11 a.m. in Covenant United Methodist Church of Klecknersville, 2715 Mountain View Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment followed at Bushkill M.E. Cemetery, Bushkill Township. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., in the Village of Moorestown – Bath. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.bensingfuneralhome.net.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Bushkill M.E. Cemetery, c/o Joe Reilly, 1544 Bushkill Center Road, Bath, PA 18014.

Albert H. “Al” Miller

Albert H. “Al” Miller, 77, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 14, 2025, while under the compassionate care of hospice, following a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at Northampton Post Acute- Easton. He was the beloved husband of Karen Miller (Silfies), to whom he was married for 43 years. Born in Philadelphia, Albert was a son of the late James and Constance Caiazzo (McKinney) and a son to the late Hartford Miller. He is a 1965 graduate of Bangor High School. Albert worked as a car sales manager for over 30 years at Outten Chevrolet – Allentown.

He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1965-1971. Al was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church – Bath, Monoquesy Masonic Lodge #413 Bath, 32° Scottish Rite – Allentown, Associate member Fraternal Order of Police, lifelong member of the Eckley E. Patch Post 470 American Legion – Bath, National Rifle Association – Golden Eagles and East Bath Rod and Gun Club.

Al selflessly donated over 40 gallons of blood at the Miller Keystone Blood Center throughout his lifetime, exemplifying his compassion for others. He found joy in cooking and baking, often sharing his culinary creations with family and friends. He cherished the companionship of his beloved Havanese, Maggie, (canine) who brought unparalleled joy and comfort to his life.

In addition to his wife, Al will be lovingly remembered by his brother, James Miller (Carol); nephews, Michael Miller and Greg Miller (Melissa); and half-sister, Margaret Davis.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 11 a.m. in Emmanuel Lutheran Church – 3175 Valley View Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Emmanuel Union Church Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., Moorestown-Bath.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Funeral- 3175 Valley View Drive, Bath, PA 18014; https://www.emmanuels.org/, and/or Animals In Distress, P.O. Box 609 – 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036; https://animalsindistresspa.org/.