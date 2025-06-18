East Allen Township is welcoming 14 camp counselors to the municipality’s popular summer camp program. Recreation Director Chuck Frantz introduced many of the counselors, including high school students, college students studying education, and even former camp kids themselves, to the township’s Board of Supervisors during their meeting on June 12.

“I know they are all excited,” Frantz said of the group.

Six of the young adults are returning counselors. Eight are marking their first summer camp season.

“We have a lot of good things again,” Frantz said of the summer itinerary, which will include visits from the Pennsylvania State Police, Pocono Wildlife, the Northampton Area Public Library, and even a ventriloquist. The group also has field trips planned to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Hampton Lanes and the Roxy.

Camp began June 16 and will continue through Aug. 1. More than 125 children are enrolled.

In other news, Robert Mills, chairperson of the East Allen Township Planning Commission, presented the commission’s first-ever annual report to the Board of Supervisors.

The report outlined the commission’s work in 2024, as well as their goals for 2025 and beyond. In 2024, the commission reviewed numerous plans, recommending seven for approval and one for denial. They also played a significant role in the River Center Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Plan.

The commission hopes the plan, which has been worked on with neighboring municipalities Catasauqua, North Catasauqua, Northampton Borough and Hanover Township, will be completed by August.

The commission also hopes to review zoning uses and ordinances in 2025 as the township evolves and new uses become necessary.

Supervisors thanked Mills and the commission for their report and attention to detail.

“To me, this is serious,” Mills said. “I live here. I am trying to do what I can to make it a better place.”

In other news, East Allen Township was the recipient of a significant Local Share Amount grant, awarded with the assistance of State Senator Nick Miller and State Representative Zachary Mako.

East Allen Township has received $292,283 to renovate the historic Dech House for use as a community historical center.

Local Share Account grants are generated from gaming revenues and awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority to projects within Northampton and Lehigh counties.

The Dech House was likely constructed between 1816 and 1825 on land that was part of the 1737 Walking Purchase. The Allentown State Hospital used the property in the 20th century for lodging patients and staff of its hospital farm.

The next East Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be Thursday, June 26 at 7 p.m.