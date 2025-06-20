1 of 3

When people talk about cement, they usually refer to Portland Cement. Today, over 90% of the cement produced in the United States is Portland Cement.

In 1922, the Atlas Portland Cement Company acquired the rights for a new cement named Lumnite. Lumnite was new to the cement industry.

The Atlas Cement Memorial Museum recently was given a century-old book with rare photographs taking us back to early construction projects.

This cement was already being made in Europe, especially in France. Lumnite was used for gun foundations during World War I. The reason for the use was that cement rapidly dried into concrete. The hardening was the result of a chemical action from the use of (Bauxite) Aluminum ore in the manufacturing process.

Today, very little Lumnite is made by the United States cement industry. New American cements like the high-early-strength Type 3 have replaced Lumnite.

We thank Mr. Stuart Guinther of Keystone Cement for sharing his knowledge with this writer. Our cement industry continues to develop and improve the quality of cement, a product that has helped build America.

