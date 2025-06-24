With sprawling development encroaching on the township’s rural character, residents gathered at Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company on Wednesday, June 18 to hear a compelling presentation on the establishment of a township open space land preservation program.

Michael Hock, a Lehigh Township resident and preserve manager at the Wildlands Conservancy, detailed how a voter-approved open space preservation program could permanently protect farmland, forests and other natural resources across the community.

The meeting was held to raise awareness and build public support for placing an open space land preservation referendum on an upcoming ballot. If approved, the program would enable Lehigh Township to safeguard undeveloped land such as forests, meadows, wetlands, floodplains and farms from being lost to rapid development.

Hock explained that preserving land ultimately saves the township money, protects natural resources and enhances quality of life. Unlike residential development, which increases costs for services like roads, schools and emergency response, preserved open spaces reduce financial burdens and help avoid future tax hikes.

Land preservation also boosts nearby property values, promotes health and recreation, supports local farmers and safeguards clean air and water. In the face of development pressures, preserving land will help maintain rural character, environment and community well-being.

The key difference between county farmland preservation and municipal open space programs lies in their focus, eligibility and flexibility. County farmland preservation is strictly focused on protecting high-quality agricultural land. It has stringent eligibility criteria such as minimum acreage, specific soil types and other qualifications, which makes it highly competitive. As a result, many Lehigh Township farms do not rank highly enough to qualify.

In contrast, municipal open space programs are broader and more flexible. They focus not only on farmland but also on preserving woodlands, natural resources and environmentally sensitive areas. The township sets its own criteria for which properties to protect, making the process less competitive and more accessible to local landowners.

The proposed program would be funded through a 0.25% increase in the earned income tax, which is roughly $100 per working resident annually. Social Security recipients are exempt. That money would be used solely for land preservation projects or park maintenance in the township.

Hock explained that participating landowners would voluntarily sell the development rights to their property, ensuring that the land remains protected without forfeiting ownership.

The presentation also outlined the costly impacts of unchecked residential development. Hock cited data showing that for every $1 in tax revenue generated by residential development, municipalities typically spend $1.16 in services like road maintenance, schools, public safety and stormwater infrastructure. In contrast, open space and farmland cost just $0.37 per dollar earned.

Sherry Acevedo, conservation coordinator for the Northampton County Division of Parks and Recreation, then gave a detailed presentation on the county’s open space preservation efforts.

Acevedo outlined the wide scope of the department’s responsibilities—from managing over 2,360 acres of public lands and 22 parks, trails and preserves, to administering the Livable Landscapes Grant Program. This program supports open space acquisition, farmland preservation, environmental restoration, recreation development and education initiatives through competitive grant funding to local municipalities, conservancies and land trusts.

She referenced the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission’s 2014 Return on Environment study, which showed that green infrastructure along streams alone saves taxpayers more than $110 million annually in avoided costs for water supply, flooding and pollution mitigation.

The county’s efforts to balance conservation with community growth have become increasingly urgent. According to Acevedo, about 2,000 acres of open space are lost each year in the Lehigh Valley to traditional development due to residential, commercial and industrial expansion.

The Livable Landscapes Plan’s goals include conserving natural resources, maintaining a strong parks and recreation network, enhancing greenways and waterways, preserving farmland, protecting historic/scenic landscapes and expanding community access through education and partnerships. These goals have been backed with real investment: since 2006, $21.7 million in county grant awards matched by $41.47 million in local funds have helped preserve 3,598 acres of open space across Northampton County.

Following, Northampton County’s Administrator of Farmland Preservation, Ryan Shaw, presented an overview of the county’s efforts to protect agricultural land through Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program.

Since 1989, the county has preserved 268 farms totaling 19,692 acres, with 19 more farms (covering around 1,200 acres) currently in progress. In Lehigh Township specifically, 14 farms totaling 1,062 acres have already been preserved, and three more are in process. An estimated 3,500 acres of farmland in the township remain eligible for future preservation.

The core tool used is the agricultural conservation easement, a voluntary, legally binding agreement in which landowners sell the development rights to their property, permanently restricting it to agricultural use. To qualify, land must meet criteria related to soil quality, acreage and agricultural activity. Farms are ranked based on factors such as soil capability, potential for clustering with other preserved lands, current agricultural use and risk of development.

Residents voiced a mix of support, concern and curiosity regarding the proposed open space program and its economic implications.

One resident questioned the fairness of using taxpayer money to fund preservation, arguing that it benefits individual landowners more than the community. He also expressed skepticism about whether preserving land would reduce the township’s tax base.

In response, another resident who preserved her own land noted that her taxes increased after preservation, and her property was actually appraised at a higher value, not lower.

Cynthia Miller of the Board of Supervisors noted that the township already collects a 1.2% EIT and that property values, if reduced, could affect real estate tax revenues. Miller cautioned that it may not be the ideal time to pursue the program given ongoing zoning and land use ordinance updates focused on limiting warehouse development.

Several residents raised broader philosophical questions. One woman asked where future generations would build homes if all land was preserved. Another emphasized that preserving her family’s farm would prevent development and help maintain the community’s character.

It was clarified that landowners can apply directly to Northampton County for preservation, but many local properties do not meet the county’s strict criteria. The proposed township-level program would fill this gap, especially through partnerships that allow the county to use municipal funding for properties that would otherwise not qualify.

Shaw emphasized that preserved farms provide food and community value and that a township-county partnership would help more farmers qualify. He also confirmed that seven Lehigh Township farms had been denied by the county due to eligibility issues, despite 305 parcels potentially meeting minimum size thresholds.

Officials stressed that once a property is preserved, the restriction is permanent, even if the land is sold. Property owners may also choose to donate development rights without compensation. Additionally, if the program fails, any funds already collected must still be used for preservation and protected lands remain conserved by law.

In closing, Hock urged attendees to join the effort, attend township meetings and encourage supervisors to place the referendum on the ballot, noting that the presentation slides would be made available via the “Lehigh Township Neighbors Supporting Neighbors” Facebook group. For further questions, presenters can be reached via email: Michael Hock – mhock6450@gmail.com; Sherry Acevedo – sacevedo@norcopa.gov; and Ryan Shaw – rshaw@norcopa.gov.