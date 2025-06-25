At its Monday, June 16 meeting, the Northampton Area School Board tackled a wide range of business, from approving the 2025–26 final budget to outlining the next steps for the upcoming East Allen Elementary School and Education Center, currently on track to open in time for the 2026–27 academic year.

Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik announced that the district is still finalizing a redistricting plan to accommodate the new school and closure of Moore Elementary, pledging that parents will be notified by Thanksgiving, which will give them almost a year to plan for changes. An interactive map will be provided to help families determine which school their children will attend during the 2026-27 school year.

Additionally, the board is expected to vote in July on the official closure of four buildings: Washington Technology Center, Franklin Elementary School, Moore Elementary School and the District Administration Building. Of these, all but Moore are expected to be sold.

Although there was no updated budget presentation, the board approved the 2025–26 General Fund Budget totaling $140,659,873 by a narrow 5-4 vote. The budget includes a 4% real estate tax increase. The tax levy also maintains existing rates for per capita, real estate transfer and earned income taxes. Vice President Kristin Soldridge and directors Nathan Lichtenwalner, Brian McCulloch and Josh Harris opposed the motion.

Also under finances, the board set athletic ticket prices for the upcoming year: $3 for students, $5 for adults and free for seniors aged 62 and older. That vote passed 8-1, with Harris dissenting.

School meal prices will remain affordable, with student breakfasts remaining free, lunches priced at $2.90 for elementary students and $3.10 for secondary students and milk priced at $0.85, each of which increased by $0.10 since the previous school year.

In a facilities-related action, the board approved a $75,000 contract with Kleinfelder Inc. for additional construction testing at East Allen and George Wolf elementary schools. All directors voted in favor.

Personnel decisions included unanimous approval of substitute rates for the 2025–26 school year. Day-to-day substitutes will earn $157 per day; short-term substitute teachers will earn $188 per day (46-75 days) and $235 per day (76-89 days); substitute nurses will earn $188 per day; secretaries will earn $16 per hour; instructional assistants will earn $16 per hour; lunchroom and hall monitors will earn $16 per hour; and security guards will earn $15 per hour or $17 per hour for 46-90 days in a continuous assignment and $20 per hour for 90-180 days in a continuous assignment.

Next, the board approved several new extracurricular clubs across all grade levels, including Girls on the Run at George Wolf Elementary, a Sewing Club at the middle school, Page Turners Book Club at all borough elementary schools, the Mind Matters Club at the high school, the Presentation Club at the high school and the NAMS Book Club at the middle school.

Additionally, a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley was unanimously approved, with $7,500 in funding allocated from IDEA funds.

A contract with Parallel Learning Behavioral Health that will provide up to 90 special education evaluations and reevaluations in the coming year for a total not to exceed $53,250 was also approved.

In other business, the board approved a contract with Bayada Home Health Care to provide student nursing services at the high school based upon individual student need, with a cost cap of $71,050.

Insurance coverage for the district’s upcoming fiscal year was also renewed, with premiums totaling more than $600,000 across multiple carriers.

As part of a routine annual process, the board passed the 2025 Homestead and Farmstead real estate tax reduction, which will grant qualifying property owners a $198.40 tax credit with a 2025 Homestead and Farmstead real estate assessed value reduction of $3,390.

Directors also approved the appointment of directors Parker Flamisch, Harris and McCulloch as liaisons to the Northampton Area Public Library.

Last, the board unanimously authorized a mediated legal settlement in a lawsuit filed by Gerald Bretzik against the district. The settlement includes an $18,000 payment to Attorney J. Chadwick-Schnee Bretzik, as well as a mutual release of all claims associated with Docket No. 24-1452-SWR, filed with the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The next Northampton Area School Board meeting, during which the fate of the four soon-to-be-closed buildings will likely be decided, is scheduled for Monday, July 21 in the Northampton Area High School auditorium, located at 1619 Laubach Ave.