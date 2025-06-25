Tonino DiOdoardo

Tonino “Tony” DiOdoardo, 59, of Bath, passed away on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Allentown, Pa. Born on June 12, 1966, in Bethlehem, Pa., he was the son of the late Berardo and Maddalena (Angelone) DiOdoardo. Tony was employed at Amazon, Inc., in Breinigsville, for many years. Prior to that, he worked in the garment industry for his family’s business. Throughout his lifetime, Tony enjoyed woodworking and riding his Vespa scooters. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Bath.

Survivors: He will be missed by his family including his son, Nino DiOdoardo and his fiancee, Elizabeth; daughter, Elisa DiOdoardo and her fiance, Dominic; three sisters, Solidea “Mary” Manucci, Elda Hunsberger and her husband, Barry, Anna Young; four brothers, Giacomo “Jack” DiOdoardo and his wife, Kathleen, Fausto DiOdoardo, Piero DiOdoardo and his wife, Lisa, Mario DiOdoardo and his wife, Christina. He was preceded in death by a brother, Arcangelo “Gino” DiOdoardo.

Services: A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 30, 2025 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, PA, 18014. There will be no calling hours. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tonino’s memory may be made to the Glory House, check made payable to Jody Blessing, 230 N. Fifth St., Emmaus, PA 18049.

William J. “Billy” Kratzer

William J. “Billy” Kratzer, 54, of Moore Township, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 15, 2025 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hecktown Oaks. He was the husband of Tammy Kratzer (Kish), to whom he was married for 25 years. Born in Fountain Hill, William was the son of the late Diana (Fartun) Kratzer and Joseph Kratzer (and his wife, Joanne Kratzer) of Whitehall.

Billy was a hardworking and skilled tradesman in the concrete industry. With strong hands and an even stronger work ethic, he poured not only foundations, sidewalks and structures, but also pride into everything he did. His legacy is built into the very ground he worked, and in the lives of those who admired his commitment and strength. Outside of work, he was an avid enthusiast of various pastimes, finding joy and camaraderie in activities such as shooting pool and darts at the Bath Fire Social Hall, where he was a valued member. William had a passion for motorcycles and was a devoted fan of NASCAR champion Bobby Labonte, as well as the Washington Commanders and the rock band AC/DC. His love for the outdoors was reflected in his enthusiasm for hunting and fishing, and he cherished the tranquility of golfing on sunny days.

In addition to his wife and father, he will be dearly missed by his aunt and uncle, Rita and Bill Subjin of Bethlehem; mother-in-law, Elaine Kish of Bath; stepsister, Kathy Dansby of Whitehall; stepbrothers, Michael Stephens and Joseph Stephens, both of Allentown; brother-in-law, Robert Kish Jr. of Bath; cousins, Kevin Kratzer, Krystal Hoffman, Kent Kratzer, Keith Kratzer, Michael Subjin, David Subjin and Janet Heimbach; many nieces and nephews. Billy was predeceased by grandfathers, William Fartun and Charles Prestosh; aunt, Cathy Fartun; grandmother, Catherine R. Fartun-Prestosh; and father-in-law, Robert Kish, Sr.

As per Billy’s wishes, no formal services will be held. A Gathering of Family will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements and cremation care are under the direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc. – Moorestown-Bath.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Boy Scouts of America, Troop 43 – 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, PA 18014.

Francis R. “Frank” Zuercher

Francis R. “Frank” Zuercher, 87, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Margaret J. (Schulter), who passed away on Dec. 12, 2021. Born May 2, 1938, in Allentown, he was a son of the late Joseph and Agnes M. (Kuhns) Zuercher. Francis worked in the maintenance department at the former Western Electric for many years. He also was a sales associate in the shoe department at the former Almart in Bethlehem. Francis honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bath. He enjoyed traveling, especially taking cruise vacations with his wife. Francis played handball for 46 years and earned the title of Allentown City Champion one year. He also loved to bowl and was a member of a league at one time. Survivors: daughter, Cheryl Adams and husband, Robert Jr.; sons, Robert and wife, Helen, Michael and wife, Lynda, Kevin and wife, Deanna; daughter-in-law, Alice; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Richard, great-grandsons, Daniel and Cameron, brother, Leo, and sister, Annamarie. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. in the church, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath. Family and friends may call on Thursday morning from 8:45-9:45 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment with military honors will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a veteran organization of one’s choice in loving memory of Francis.