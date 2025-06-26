The elegant tradition of afternoon tea traces back to 19th-century England, where it was first introduced as a fashionable social ritual among the upper class.

In the 1840s, the Duchess of Bedford began requesting a private tray of tea, bread and butter served in her quarters daily around 4 p.m., which quickly became a habit to stave off hunger between lunch and the typically late evening dinner.

As she began inviting friends, afternoon tea became an established social event, often accompanied by fine china, finger sandwiches, scones and delicate pastries.

In the United Kingdom, afternoon tea is no longer a daily ritual for most. Nevertheless, the tradition remains a cherished part of British culture.

In the United States, afternoon tea experienced a charming resurgence after the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the country, hotel lobbies, restored inns, tearooms and more are embracing the ritual with creative twists.

Afternoon tea has also taken root in the Lehigh Valley. Locals rave over establishments such as Let Them Eat Cake on South Main Street in Nazareth, which offers a reservation-only afternoon tea service every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, featuring themes that include a selection of artisanal teas accompanied by a variety of sweet and savory bites based on each theme; the Sayre Mansion on Wyandotte Street in Bethlehem, which offers an afternoon tea experience that includes freshly brewed teas, elegant finger sandwiches and decadent desserts every Thursday from 2-4 p.m.; The Green House Tea Room, which is a newly opened reservation-only tearoom on Cherokee Street in Bethlehem that offers a delightful selection of teas and homemade treats Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub on Main Street in Bethlehem, which holds a traditional Irish afternoon tea every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What was once a rare indulgence has become a growing go-to for celebrations, girls’ outings and fundraisers, steeping the Valley in delicate scones, fine teas and renewed elegance.

Each year, Cynthia DeLuca pours her heart into organizing the annual afternoon tea fundraiser at St. John’s UCC in Nazareth—and this year’s event on June 1 was no exception. With a romantic “Afternoon in Paris” theme, the church welcomed 130 guests into a world of Parisian charm where beautiful backdrops invited photo opportunities and a miniature Louvre display celebrated the works of Monet.

Attendees also enjoyed a full luncheon complete with a variety of teas, coffee, soups, finger sandwiches and a spread of French desserts like éclairs, cream puffs and cookies.

More than just a fundraiser, the tea is a true community celebration that grows larger each year. Tickets are $25, and proceeds are split between the church and its Choice Food Pantry.

“I do it because I love the fellowship of women and the laughter and conversation it brings,” said DeLuca. “It’s just my cup of tea. I love it.”

At the Governor Wolf Historical Society in Bath, afternoon tea is also a celebration of history, community and indulgence. Linda Kortz, who organizes the society’s afternoon tea fundraisers, brings a creative and elegant touch to each event held at the historic Allen Academy.

Each tea seats up to 70 guests and offers not just delicious fare, but meaningful connections. Guests are encouraged to bring their own teacup, often sparking conversation and shared stories.

On Sunday, Oct. 19, the society will host a German-themed tea. Past events have featured games, music and a signature 16-foot, double-sided dessert buffet with an astonishing 45 different desserts.

“It’s a little history, it’s a whole lot of fun, it’s a tremendous amount of food,” said Kortz. “Our teas are fun and intelligent. This is the real deal.”

Each tea also celebrates the legacy of Governor George Wolf, Pennsylvania’s seventh governor and a pioneer in public education. Guests enjoy fancy-cut tea sandwiches, freshly brewed tea and a warm, welcoming atmosphere for a decadent event that always sells out quickly. Admission is $30 per patron and proceeds help maintain the society’s three 18th-century buildings, making them a delicious way to preserve history—one cup at a time.

So, whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or craving a pause in your day, afternoon tea offers a timeless escape from the everyday rush. Oftentimes guests are encouraged to dress up, which adds a whimsical, vintage flair to the experience. Go ahead: book a table, pour a cup and discover why this centuries-old tradition has become such a popular pastime in the Lehigh Valley.