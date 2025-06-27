Moore Township Police Department recently announced they will be participating in the 2025 National Night Out, an annual community-building event that promotes neighborhood camaraderie and police-community partnerships. National Night Out occurs annually on the first Tuesday of August; however, this year will mark the first year of Moore Township Police Department’s participation.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 5 from 6-9 p.m. at the Moore Township Recreation Center, located on Park Side Manor between Monocacy Drive and English Road.

In a press release on behalf of the police department, Patrolman Matthew Hyman stated: “This annual event is a great opportunity not only to spotlight Moore Township Police Dept. and our residents, but also to recognize and celebrate local businesses that continue to support our department and public events.”

The event will be fun for all ages, featuring face painting, touch-a-truck, live music and much more.

“We at Moore Township Police Department work hard every day to protect and serve the residents, visitors and businesses of Moore Township. We would like to continue to improve the relationships we have with our community,” Hyman continued in the press release.

Community support is vital to kickstarting this annual event. It also poses an opportunity for the community to show appreciation for the police officers of Moore Township, “not just as law enforcers, but as approachable members of the community who engage with, listen to and play alongside the people they serve.”

If you would like to donate to help make Moore Township’s inaugural National Night Out a memorable success, such as a monetary or food/drink contribution, contact the Moore Township Police Department for more information at 610-759-5077.