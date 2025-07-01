During their June 25 meeting, the Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors revisited the topic of hiring a recreation consultant. Board member Cynthia Miller has revised the request for proposal, as discussed at the previous meeting, and sent the new copy to the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The board authorized Township Manager Alice Rehrig to submit the revised document to a website where it can be seen by consulting applicants across the country.

Rehrig reported the playground at Indian Trail Park is set to begin construction in the first week of July. Supervisors gave their approval for this, conditional to insurance coverage being in place.

Rehrig is collecting articles for the township’s autumn newsletter and provided a proposed draft of an article concerning the possible land preservation project. It was decided that the board needs to be in agreement about the wording of this article in particular, and they will have one week in which they can each submit their suggested changes. The article will also include the date(s) on which the public is invited to come and ask questions about the project. The newsletter is scheduled for delivery in September.

It was asked whether it will be possible to include a referendum on the land preservation project on the ballot in November. The explanation given was that there are a number of steps which must be taken before a formal referendum can be put on the ballot, and it is unlikely that there will be enough time to complete all of these in time.

Township Solicitor David Backenstoe promised to review the situation and confirm whether or not it can be done. He will notify the board members of his findings as soon as possible.

Three of the township’s police officers have taken the Police Sergeant Exam, and one has earned a passing score. The township will be moving forward with panel interviews for the officer in question.

Applications for the position of zoning officer will continue to be accepted until July 3.

At the previous meeting, township residents were advised of a decommissioning bill in the Pennsylvania Senate which would remove the authority for decommissioning solar facilities from municipalities and give it to the state. Miller informed those in attendance that the bill has passed the Senate and gone to the House of Representatives. It was suggested that when Senator Nick Miller comes to visit, he should be asked about it.

In other news, a township resident who lives on Riverview Drive brought a complaint to the board about incidents of trespassing on his property during the Blue Mountain fire. The gentleman said the police told him that they would not enforce the issue unless he marked the borders of his property with either purple paint or purple “No Trespassing” signs. Miller explained that this requirement comes from state law, not local law enforcement.

The resident also alleged that the police do not enforce traffic laws at the junction of routes 145 and 248, where he has encountered a number of issues with dump trucks and tractor trailers. The board advised him to get the name of the officer who declined to help him and file an official complaint.

Board member Janet Sheats promised to look up who the responding officers were on the date in question and to personally contact the resident about her findings.

The board then adjourned for an executive session at Rehrig’s request. They did not anticipate making any decisions.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8 in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Road, Walnutport.