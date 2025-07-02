An Allen Township waste disposal site is appealing its notice of zoning violation, and residents who feel impacted are being urged to testify in an upcoming Zoning Hearing Board meeting, Township Solicitor Lincoln Treadwell announced during the June 24 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Allen Township issued a zoning violation in May against American Disposal on Willowbrook Road after dozens of residents complained of noises, smells, litter and rodents coming from the property. The township has argued that the current operations on the property do not meet the property’s intended zoning use. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has also issued violations against the property.

On June 24, several residents again addressed the Board of Supervisors, sharing concerns they say have worsened with the onset of summer. Reports include alleged strong chemical and chlorine-like odors, as well as an increase in pests. One resident noted a sudden presence of ticks on her property, which she said she suspects are originating from the disposal site.

Supervisors state that the business appears to be in clear violation of zoning regulations and changed the property’s operations without their knowledge, but emphasized the limitations of their legal authority.

“There is a difference between what you [residents] and the township can do,” explained Treadwell. “Property owners have different sets of rights,” while there are “different legal avenues that the township can pursue.”

“I think we all agree [with you],” Supervisor Jason Frack told residents. “Unfortunately, there is a process we have to follow as well. If we could make anything else happen, we would.”

“If someone could tell us a way that we can legally go down there and stop it, we would do it,” agreed Supervisor Paul Link.

“The [stop] signs would be up,” added Supervisor Dale Hassler.

Supervisors encouraged any affected residents to continue documenting issues and be prepared to testify as witnesses during the Zoning Hearing Board meeting. Township Manager Ilene Eckhart said the hearing will likely be scheduled for mid-July and will be publicly advertised once finalized.

However, supervisors warned residents that the township may be in for a long process.

“He [the property owner] is not doing what he is supposed to be doing,” Link explained. “We didn’t tell him he could do that. But unfortunately now we have to go through the process to force him to stop…I don’t think this is going to go quick.”

In the meantime, the township is exploring legal avenues outside of public meetings. Following the public meeting, supervisors entered into an executive session to discuss possible litigation against the property.

The next Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 8 at 6 p.m.