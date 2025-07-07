Moore Township’s Board of Supervisors convened its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 1 to discuss land development approvals, emergency management appointments, drainage violations, road maintenance concerns, community initiatives, public safety, and an announcement was made that the next monthly meeting will be held at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5 to accommodate the township’s participation in National Night Out.

To begin, the board granted unanimous conditional approval of a minor subdivision by Jeremy Madea and Maryann Jager that splits one parcel into two, formally creating a new parcel number, based upon recommendations from the June 19 Keystone Consulting Engineers letter.

Aqua Pennsylvania’s Evanwood project also received conditional approval based upon KCE’s letter dated June 19. Though previously approved, the plan had never been officially recorded.

The Lehigh Solar/BWC Hokendauqua Creek Solar Farm submitted a waiver request to avoid establishing a right-of-way on its property, which would also impact neighboring yards. The board unanimously approved the land development waiver.

Supervisors also unanimously approved an appraisal for the Herschman open space conservation easement, which spans Moore and Bushkill townships.

Next, Police Chief Gary West provided the police department’s report for the month of June, which included 311 total incidents, three written/verbal warnings issued, 25 traffic citations issued, three arrests made for possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and theft, one non-traffic citation for harassment, three reportable accidents and five non-reportable accidents.

Fire Police Captain Jason L. Harhart provided the June report for the Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co., which included 107 ambulance calls and 66 fire calls, consisting of two fires, four motor vehicle accidents, one fire police, eight automatic fire alarms, nine ambulance assists, three wires down, four trees down, one smoke/odor investigation, 22 controlled burn calls, three carbon monoxide alarms, one rescue, one mutual aid call with East Allen Township for a fire and seven mutual aid calls with Bath for three fire alarms, one carbon monoxide alarm, one motor vehicle accident and two wires down.

Following, the board appointed David Tashner as Emergency Management Coordinator and Robert Hindley as Deputy EMC, and a three-year collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 773. The contract covers township employees through Dec. 31, 2028.

In other business, road maintenance dominated a portion of the meeting due to last year’s problematic oil-and-chip surface treatments. Township Engineer Kevin Horvath said a new statewide emulsion formula caused issues during hot weather, particularly on Yost Road, where oil bled through the stone surface.

The problem, affecting areas across Pennsylvania, has raised concerns for residents, pets and pedestrians. Horvath identified that the emulsion is meant to be flexible and could take up to one year for it to fully stabilize, but that investigation into the issue is ongoing.

Despite these issues, Horvath said the method remains the most cost-effective option, noting that the contractor is bound by a one-year warranty, and suggested the township send out fliers to residents about what to expect and some common practices to avoid problems associated with the emulsion liquifying.

Recreation Commission Chairperson Jodi Hartzell raised concerns about vehicles disobeying signage and parking improperly at the recreation center. She proposed installing signs at a cost of $15 each, warning violators of towing and fines. Township Solicitor David M. Backenstoe supported the initiative and will draft an ordinance to authorize enforcement.

Later, a septic waiver was unanimously granted for 614 Monocacy Drive, where a proposed system would sit just 64 feet from a well, below the required 100-foot isolation distance. The board approved the waiver on the condition that the owner and three neighbors sign indemnification agreements holding the township harmless.

Attention then turned to a minor subdivision at 3228 W. Scenic Drive that was previously granted conditional approval in November 2024 with the stipulations that the applicant could not disturb or impact natural resources via building construction, earth disturbance and tree removal on the property.

Landowner Anthony Dex made modifications prompting a May 29 notice from the Northampton County Conservation District. The work included adding fill, altering elevation by 2-4 feet and changing natural drainage flows, actions that may have violated subdivision conditions, although it is unclear at this time.

Dex argued the land had not exhibited a natural flow because there were tile drains in that location and a pipe exiting into a swale from the tile drains 30 years ago. He also emphasized that no construction was planned and highlighted agricultural efforts, including planting 200 trees as a riparian buffer, stripping/replacing topsoil and installing best management practices that allow water to be utilized by his entire field, thus minimizing soil erosion and washouts.

However, the Northampton County Conservation District investigated because they received complaints, telling Dex that the red flags they found on the property were for not having BMPs in place for silt fence, stabilization and entrance area stones.

Dex stated that he did not mean to violate the conditional approval and that to his knowledge, the work he has done on his property does not affect his neighbors because it reduces water runoff. Dex also explained that he completed everything the Northampton County Conservation District asked him to do and that he sent them everything they requested.

Although the Northampton County Conservation District was supposed to return to the property on June 23 to investigate further, they did not show up nor notify Dex that they would be rescheduling, so he will have to get in touch with them to rectify the issue.

Engineer Horvath raised concerns about potential effects on adjacent properties and Solicitor Backenstoe recommended delaying recording the subdivision until Dex meets all conservation district requirements. The board agreed to give Dex six months for compliance, inspections and potential resolution, warning that noncompliance could lead to rescinding approval.

The board also received an estimate for MS4 retention basin work totaling just under $50,000. Though no maintenance bond was included, Shaffer suggested withholding final payment until the grass reaches a certain growth level to ensure satisfactory performance. Horvath agreed to revise the contract for the next meeting.

Speeding on Fairway Lane was addressed by resident Diane Zweifel, who requested a speed bump be placed on the road to slow drivers cutting through the development. Zweifel cited concerns for children’s safety and divulged that the road is used as a shortcut due to poor visibility on Keeler Road.

Chief West responded that additional 25 mph signage and a digital speed sign had already been deployed. The highest recorded speed on the road over the previous weekend was 54 mph, though the average speed was 15 mph, likely skewed by the digital sign’s presence.

To gather more data, the township will deploy stealth counters from both the police department and KCE before deciding next steps. Zweifel and her husband suggested placing the counters on a straightaway for more accurate readings. As the township currently has no speed bumps, the decision could set a precedent.

Last, Brian Radcliffe of the Bath American Legion proposed township participation in the Hometown Heroes banner program, which honors veterans and service members with banners along township roads. Similar programs in Lehigh Township and Northampton Borough have seen strong participation.

Supervisors decided to contact PPL before granting approval. Vice Chairman David Shaffer, a PPL employee, will inquire further, and Public Works Director Craig Hoffman will reach out to Lehigh Township to understand time commitment needs before deciding when the banners could be erected.

The township’s upcoming electronic recycling event will be held Saturday, July 26, from 9-11 a.m. at the football field, and the next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Drive.