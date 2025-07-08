The Northampton Borough Fire Department’s Junior Cadet Summer Camp officially kicked off on July 7 and will run until July 11. Twenty-five young adults aged 11 to 15 have enrolled in the program and will gain a firsthand look at what it’s like for the borough’s first responders.

Barry Frantz, leader of the annual summer camp, outlined some of the field trips planned during the July 3 Northampton Borough Council meeting. These excursions include a burn building demonstration in Whitehall, a visit to Allentown’s fire training academy, and a water rescue demonstration at the municipal pool. The cadets will also receive EMS training.

For the first time, the camp is free for residents thanks to donations from local businesses and organizations.

“It’s turning out to be a pretty good program for us this year,” Frantz said.

The goal of the program is to encourage these cadets to become junior firefighters. At least four former cadets have volunteered for the department.

Council praised the camp and its commitment to getting young people active and engaged. Councilman Ronald Glassic called the program an “outstanding entity that people look forward to,” while Mayor Tony Pristash said the camp is “truly one of the best laid out that the state has.”

Graduation for the cadets will be on July 12.

In other news, Tom Duffy, wastewater engineer for Gilmore & Associates, gave a detailed presentation on the borough’s sewer treatment system and potential upgrades for the nearly 100-year-old network.

Roughly 35% of the borough’s sewer system is 95 years old, while 40% is at least 70 years old. There are also over 600 manholes in the borough, which would take an estimated 100 years to replace.

“You have a very aged system,” Duffy told council.

The wastewater treatment plant was built in 1928 and last upgraded in 1990. Duffy said the infrastructure and equipment must be updated to meet capacity needs and modern regulations.

Overhauling and upgrading the plant and its equipment, including the addition of new sludge holding tanks and a UV disinfection system, would cost around $15-$29 million and take 18 months to construct.

A committee will investigate plans, equipment and funding. However, as the borough and its infrastructure grow, the system cannot handle another century of use.

“It is something that our infrastructure needs,” said Glassic. “When you flush the toilet or turn on the water, you have to understand that this stuff is so vital to our community and the borough, and we have to make sure we fix the infrastructure.”

Finally, the borough has applied for a 2026 Hotel Tax Grant. This county grant for $9,000, with a $3,500 borough match, would be used to construct a nine-hole disc golf course at Canal Street Park.

“It is really going to bring a new set of life to an area of the park that’s never used,” said Borough Manager Brian Welsko. “[And] bring another reason for people to go to Canal Street.”

Recipients of the grant money will not be notified until December.

The next Northampton Borough Council meeting will be Thursday, July 17 at 7 p.m.