Ronald B. Coyle

Ronald B. Coyle, 91, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at Complete Care at Lehigh Center in Macungie. He was the beloved husband of the late Esther Coyle, to whom he was married for 69 years before her passing in 2022. Born in Moore Township, Ronald was a son of the late Martin and Ruth Coyle (Getz).

He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Ronald’s work ethic was evident from a young age. He began his working years at the Bill Schlegel Farm and later served in Central Control at Essroc, where he dedicated many years of service. In his later years, he took great pride in his role as a groundskeeper at the Moore Township Recreation Center.

Beyond his professional life, Ronald was known for his warm spirit and love for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, relishing the peace these activities brought him. A simple walk in the neighborhood was not just exercise for him; it was an opportunity to connect with friends and neighbors. His creativity was evident in his woodworking and his cherished leather shop, where he crafted items that showcased his skill and artistry. He was a proud member of the Moore Township Lions Club, where he supported various community initiatives and service projects.

Ronald will be lovingly remembered by his children: Beverly Ondush and husband, Andrew, of Catasauqua, Annette Ackerknecht of Allen Township and Keith Coyle and wife, Tammy, of East Penn Township; grandchildren, Sherry, Drew and Betsy; great-grandchildren, Corey, Hayden, Caine and Emma; a great-great-grandson, Eirik “Ike;” sisters, Dolores Schipps of Mont., Shirley Ferraro of Harrisburg, Pa.; and brother, Wilbur “Cook” Coyle Mechanicsville, Va. Ronald was predeceased by brother Stelwyn Coyle, sister Lorraine Ealey and son-in-law Rick Ackerknecht.

Graveside services with Military Honors and Family Reflections will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown, located at 2296 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements and cremation care are under the direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc. Moorestown – Bath.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Moore Township Lions Club and/or the Moore Township Recreation Center.

Mary O. Fritchman-Buskirk

Mary O. Fritchman-Buskirk, 82, of Walnutport, Lehigh Township, Pa., died peacefully on Saturday morning, June 28, 2025, in her home. She was the spouse of the late William J. Buskirk Sr., who passed in 1985. Born in Wilson Borough, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Sr. and Olga (Kozel) Fritchman.

Mary was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She was very family-oriented and enjoyed caring for her family and entire neighborhood. She was a social member of the Bath Republican Club and the American Legion, Oplinger-Hower Post No. 899, Walnutport (Lehigh Township). Mary enjoyed casinos, gaming and the occasional motorcycle ride with her late spouse. She was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and Jeff Gordon racing fan.

Survivors: daughters, Connie Fritchman and companion Chris Hess of Slatington, Lisa (Dee) Buskirk-Mitchell, wife of Gary Mitchell of Danielsville, Sherry L. Buskirk-Henritzy, wife of Keith Henritzy, and Tammy (Beasley) Fritchman-Buskirk, all of Walnutport; son, Jake and wife Amanda Buskirk of Lehighton; stepson, William Buskirk I.; nine grandchildren, Jamie, Cheyanne, Natosha, Alexia, Tiffany, Ginny Lynn, Billy, Cody and Chrissy; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Fulper of Walnutport and Josie, wife of David Gregory of Bath; brother, John and wife Terri Cole of Easton; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sons, Mark Buskirk in 2020 and William J. Buskirk II in 2023; grandson, Joshua Petersen in 2023; sisters, Nancy Flood, Geri Fritchman, Ronie Cole and Nellie Fritchman; and brothers, Raymond Fritchman Jr., Joe Fritchman and Billy Fritchman.

Services: at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.