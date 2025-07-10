Nazareth Borough Council met Monday, July 7 to discuss purchases, resolutions, payments, monetary transfers, bids and a new ordinance for jake braking.

To begin, President Daniel R. Chiavaroli requested a moment of silence for Ruthmary Male and Robert Kilbanks. Male was an integral part of Nazareth Ambulance Corps, where she was voted Pennsylvania’s first EMT of the year in 1985 and actively served several roles such as driver, paramedic assistant and emergency management director. Kilbanks served as assistant and longtime aide for State Representative Joseph Emrick and was the unofficial greeter at the Nazareth Borough Municipal Offices.

Council honored Kilbanks by authorizing the purchase of a memorial bench to be placed in front of the Municipal Offices for his being a fixture in the borough’s office building, often helping handicapped residents into the building and providing citizens with important information and services. The cost of the 5-foot bench is $562 and an unveiling/dedication ceremony for the bench and to honor Kilbanks will follow.

Under public property agenda items, council unanimously approved two resolutions certifying the borough’s sponsorship of the Nazareth Regional Ambulance Corps’ Northampton County LSA Grant to fund the purchase of a Stryker LifePak35 AED medical device and Monroe County LSA Grant to fund the purchase of a Ford T350 Wheelchair van.

Council also unanimously approved use of the Essroc Fields soccer complex by Nazareth Youth Soccer for the fall 2025 season, the borough’s supply of two porta potties for Nazareth Nite Out on July 18 and authorized payment of the remaining $44,487.36 balance (with $2,500 withheld from the total pending installation of the unfinished roof gutters) to GSM Roofing of Ephrata, Pa. for the Council Chambers roof installation.

Additionally, in an 8-1 vote, council approved payment for and authorized the installation of a gas line from Seip Avenue to the Public Works Department garage at a cost of $17,940. The new gas service will provide heating for the entire building and to the new outdoor public restrooms that will be installed at Essroc Fields. Councilwoman Laureen Pellegrino opposed the motion due to the installation not being approved in the 2025 budget.

Under finance and economic development, council unanimously approved the following motions; a $40,000 deposit into the borough’s PLGIT Prime Park Account with a 4.13% return rate; a $25,000 deposit on June 24 into the borough’s PLGIT Prime Park Account with a 4.12% return rate; a $20,000 deposit on June 30 into the borough’s PLGIT Prime Park Account with a 4.12% return rate; rollover of $125.43 into the retirement account of former Public Works employee, Robert Stoudt, following the 2024 State Pension Audit, which found a New York Life calculation error upon Stoudt’s June 4, 2024 retirement; and an $11,910.60 payment for settlement fees associated with the purchase of the 41-acre Black Rock property on June 26.

In other news, council unanimously approved three police agenda items for free meter parking downtown all day on Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19 for Sidewalk Sales, the Nazareth Nite Out Block Party, the Saturday farmers market and all downtown Nazareth Day events, a resolution certifying the borough’s filing of a 2025 Northampton County Public Safety Grant application seeking funding for gas masks for the police department and direction for the secretary/treasurer to place ads for regularly scheduled and alternate crossing guards.

Mayor Lance E. Colondo provided the monthly police report for June, which included 214 total police activity/calls for service, 22 crimes reported and investigated, 17 criminal arrests, three drug-related crimes, four Part 1 offenses, 55 traffic violations, 29 warnings issued, four reportable and seven non-reportable traffic accidents, as well as 262 total parking tickets issued for the month.

Next, council unanimously approved a technology motion for a contract with New Arrival Studios to build the borough’s new ADA compliant website. The approval is conditioned upon New Arrival Studios addressing and correcting several cyber security issues and allowing for payment of their invoice after these conditions are met.

Under law agenda items, council unanimously approved a handicapped parking space on the west side of South Main Street in front of American Legion Post 415 and adopted an ordinance that prohibits the use of jake brakes on Route 248 and Easton Road from Wambold Street to South Broad Street.

Last, council unanimously approved all motions listed under public works, which included the alternate low street resurfacing bid for the rebuilding of Garden Terrace for $195,061.66 submitted by Bracalente Construction; the purchase of a 2025 Chevy Silverado 3500 regular cab dump truck with a nine-foot snow plow, tailgate spreader and lighting package that includes swiveling roof light bar at a cost of $80,422 from Bonner Chevrolet of Kingston, Pa., which will be subsidized by a $50,000 2024 Northampton and Lehigh Counties LSA Gaming Grant; necessary repairs to the borough’s street sweeper, which will be performed by Ascendance Truck Centers of Allentown, Pa., with a cost quoted at $9,642.17 and not to exceed $12,500; and an invoice to the Memorial Library of Nazareth & Vicinity for the yearly insurance charges for their facility in the amount of $3,559.96.

Council also unanimously approved several motions for bids on Public Works Department equipment, which included the following: approval for the sale of outdated and no longer needed Public Works equipment and vehicles to the highest qualified bidders on Municibid; acceptance of the high bid of $1,000 from Gregory Quarrick for the 1929 Buffalo Springfield Highway Roller; acceptance of the high bid of $8,900 from George Gyuri for the 1975 Ford Backhoe; acceptance of the high bid of $3,400 from James Langkam for the Austin Western Grater; and acceptance of the high bid of $4,900 from Christopher Hayden for the International Dump Truck.

Upcoming borough events include: Nazareth Nite Out on Friday, July 18 from 6-10 p.m. on Belvidere Street; Nazareth Day, sidewalk sales and the farmers market on Saturday, July 19 at Borough Park and in the Circle (featuring live music, arts and crafts, pony rides, face painting, contests and a car show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. in the Borough Park and live music, kids activities, and the farmers market in the Circle from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.); the annual Martin on Main Festival with live music, food vendors, beer, wine and artisan/craft vendors on Saturday, July 26 from 12-7 p.m.; and the annual Holy Family Church Festival featuring live music, dance, games, food, rides and bingo on Friday, July 25 from 5-11 p.m., Saturday, July 26 from 5-11 p.m. and Sunday, July 27 from 1-7 p.m. at the end of West Center Street.

The next Nazareth Borough Council workshop meeting will be held on Thursday, July 31 and the next regular monthly meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 4. Until the Council Chambers expansion project has been completed, both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. in the Nazareth Regional Ambulance Corps training room, which is located in the back of 519 Seip Ave. Council anticipates moving meetings back into Council Chambers in September.