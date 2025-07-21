Northampton Borough is planning to launch a Movies in the Park program this August, offering families free movies and activities every Friday evening through October. The program was announced during the July 17 borough council meeting. The first movie night, featuring a showing of “Minecraft,” is anticipated to take place on Aug. 1 at dusk at Municipal Park.

Last year, the borough received a grant for this community program. In addition to movies, the borough plans to offer a variety of family-friendly activities at the events, including face painting and princess visits. In October, they hope to offer residents a double-feature, premiering family-friendly Halloween films and, later, horror movies for teens and adults.

Movies and parking will be free. The snack stand will also be open. Anyone interested in volunteering for the concession stand may contact the borough at 610-262-2576.

In other news, the borough recently received a grant from Northampton County for $100,000. This Livable Landscapes grant will be used towards improvements at the Fourth Street Playground. This is the second year in a row the borough has received this grant from the county. Borough council thanked the county for its generous award.

In conjunction with the Cindy Miles Adaptive Fund, the borough hopes to upgrade the playground and improve accessibility so that children of all abilities can enjoy the toys and equipment.

During their meeting, the borough also appointed its newest Junior Council Representative. Xuan Lam, a student at Northampton Area High School, will serve a two-year term alongside council. Lam was selected following a series of interviews with council and Borough Manager Brian Welsko.

“Everybody was so impressive, and made me feel so good about the kids in this community,” Councilwoman Judith Haldemann, one of the interview panelists, said. “Xuan shined. She had some wonderful suggestions. She really brings a lot of talent to the table.”

Lam said she is excited for this new opportunity. In addition to being a strong student, Lam is also avidly involved in extracurriculars and helps out with her family’s business.

Finally, council announced that a “successful” roundtable was held with police, residents and the Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club on July 9. The purpose of the roundtable was to discuss safety issues following stray bullets allegedly coming from the property.

“The meeting was very informative, and it is imperative that the communication between our police department, citizens and borough officials be informative, and that all parties know we care,” said Council President Julia Kutzler.

“I thought the round table discussion that we had was outstanding,” said Councilman Ronald Glassic. “I think it shows that our community is definitely concerned and is willing to step up and help people…and we didn’t take this as a light situation.”

“I think everyone is on the same page now,” Welsko added.

The next borough council meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.