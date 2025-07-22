For over 100 years, the Kiwanis Club has served the children of communities around the world. With over half a million members from more than 80 countries, the organization is dedicated to improving the lives of young people through service and leadership. Now, Northampton joins the ranks with the formation of its own Kiwanis Club, ready to make a difference in the lives of local children and families.

One of the newest Kiwanis Clubs in the State of Pennsylvania, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Northampton was officially established on June 4, with 18 members. This new club will serve children and young adults in the Northampton Area School District, including Northampton Borough, Bath Borough, Allen Township and East Allen Township.

“We are always looking for the opportunity to open new clubs,” said Tom Harp, the Kiwanis District Governor for the State of Pennsylvania. Harp is also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Allentown, which is mentoring the Northampton Area club as it grows.

“[Northampton] is one of the communities that seemed to have real potential and need,” Harp continued.

The Kiwanis Club’s main purpose is to “serve the children of the world.” Money raised through fundraising goes directly back to the community and its children. Clubs have published early learning guides, built Little Free Libraries, held bicycle safety events, sponsored scholarships, constructed gardens and playgrounds, and so much more.

The club also passes this dedication to leadership and service on to young adults through service organizations, such as the Key Club for high school students and the Builders Club for middle school students, raising the next generation of leaders.

While the Northampton Area club is still growing, Harp says similar clubs for local youths are planned for the future.

“We would like to eventually open up a Key Club at the high school,” he said. “Eventually, over time, this new Northampton club can start these youth clubs.”

The Northampton Area club is currently planning its first series of fundraisers and awareness events. Harp said the team is excited to start making a difference.

“They have a lot of energy, enthusiasm and great ideas,” he said of the group, which elected officers during their June 4 organizational meeting. These officers are Crystal Messer (President), Lindsay Hall (Vice President), Gail Taylor (Secretary), and Wendy Milhime (Treasurer).

Both individuals and businesses/corporations can become members of the Kiwanis. Harp says the club is the perfect outlet for anyone looking to grow their leadership skills, give back or find a community of friends.

“What [members] want to do is make the quality of life in their community better,” he said. “[And] be part of the solution…It is that belongingness that people look for and that becomes a springboard for action.”

The new Northampton club will meet monthly. Meetings are open to the public. The club posts updates regularly on their new Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NorthamptonAreaPAKiwanis.

Anyone interested in joining the Kiwanis Club of Greater Northampton can email President Crystal Messer directly at cmesser@ymcarivercrossing.org, or visit an upcoming meeting. To volunteer with the club, volunteers are required to be registered and cleared in accordance with Pennsylvania state guidelines for working with children.

Kids need Kiwanis, and now, children in Northampton have a team ready to serve, support and inspire them.