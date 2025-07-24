Stanley J. Karc

Stanley J. Karc, 93 of Northampton, Pa., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Sacred Heart Assisted Living Northampton, Pa. Born Dec. 22, 1931 in Bath, Pa., he was the son of the late Albert Karc and the late Stella (Felchock) Karc. He was the husband of the late Lorraine M. (Cruz) Karc for 68 years until her passing on Nov. 24, 2023.

Stanley was the owner/operator of Karc Auto Parts, Bath, Pa. for over 60 years until retiring in 2008. He was a longtime member of Queenship of Mary Roman Catholic Church, Northampton, Pa. He enjoyed his downtime playing bingo at both the former O.L.H. Church and the Northampton Community Center. He loved to travel, and enjoyed all the family vacations to Florida throughout the years.

Surviving are his sons, Stanley Karc (Nancy) of Bath, Pa., Mark Karc (Bonnie) of Berwick, Pa. and Anthony Karc and companion Rosalia of Northampton, Pa.; daughter, Kathleen Janny (Stephen) of Nazareth, Pa.; brother, John Karc (Diane) of Northampton, Pa.; sister, Mrs. Roseanne Ozdinec of Bath, Pa.; four grandsons; Christopher, Jonanthan, Patrick and Timothy; four great-grandsons, Lincoln, Owen, Oliver and Peter; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067 with the Rev. Fr. Patrick Lamb officiating. Family and friends could call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment followed in Assumption of the B.V.M. Cemetery- Mausoleum, Northampton, Pa.

Contributions: may be made in his memory to Queenship of Mary R.C. Church Memorial fund, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton, PA 18067.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

John Paul Olivia

John Paul “Junior” Olivia, 87, of Northampton, died early Wednesday evening, July 16, 2025, at his home with his family at his side. He was the loving husband of Kathryn (Malik) Olivia. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton, and would have celebrated their 63rd anniversary in September.

Born in Palmerton, John was a son of the late John and Sophie (Yasson) Olivia. At an early age, John attended the Scranton State School for the Deaf. He later continued on to the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Philadelphia, from first grade until graduating in 1957. He learned the printing trade and was employed as a lithographer for Sun Printing, Philadelphia, R and S Printing, Northampton, and Miers-Johnson Co., Allentown. Later, he worked as a water blaster for Ceramet Co., Bethlehem. After retiring, he worked part-time at Kohl’s Department Store, Whitehall. John enjoyed taking good care of his family and home. He could be found outside working on projects from first light to dusk. He loved everything cardinals: St. Louis Baseball, Arizona Football and the red birds that visited his yard. He was a member of Queenship of Mary RC Church, Northampton.

Survivors: his devoted wife; daughter, Debra A. Olivia, whom he adored; brother, Christopher D. and wife Susan (Rehrig) of Palmerton; sister-in-law, Marsha Olivia of Kutztown; niece, Christine D. Olivia-Wisocky of Palmerton; sister-in-law, Susan, wife of Gary Shinsky of Palmerton; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Travis, Raven, Carlene, David, Jacqueline and Daniel; great-nieces and great-nephews, Melissa, Olivia, Tyler, Dylan, Aaron and Luke; lifelong friends and caring neighbors; and the family Golden Retriever, Cooper, who rarely left his side in these final weeks. He was predeceased by brothers, Thomas M. Olivia, Patric Olivia, and niece, Kristin Olivia Fromal.

Services: private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton.

Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Queenship of Mary Church Memorial Fund, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton, PA 18067.