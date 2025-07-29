On Sunday, July 27, just after 8:30 p.m., a fire broke out in the 2500 block of Windy Lane in Moore Township.

Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company, along with their first alarm mutual-aid companies, responded to the dwelling fire that was in the attic crawl space.

Emergency crews were on the scene for three hours.

The ranch home was determined to be uninhabitable, displacing the family of four. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported, and two pets did escape from the home.

The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.