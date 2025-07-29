The Northampton Area School District took pivotal steps toward a significant reorganization of its facilities during the Board of Education meeting held Monday, July 21.

While the board affirmed that construction on the new East Allen Elementary School is progressing on schedule, the majority of the evening was dominated by a passionate debate over the planned closure of four district buildings for the 2026–27 school year with the primary focus being Moore Elementary School.

In a major move, the board voted to close Franklin Elementary School, the District Administration Building and the Washington Technology Center following the 2025–26 academic year with each of the three buildings being listed for sale.

Moore Elementary School, however, will be treated differently. Although it too will close during the 2026–27 school year, the district will retain ownership of the building and the surrounding property. The intention, according to board members and district leadership, is to reopen the school at a future date to be determined.

The decision was not reached lightly.

Directors unanimously approved the closure and listing for sale of Franklin Elementary, the Administration Building and the Washington Technology Center.

The vote to close Moore Elementary while preserving it for future use passed in a 6–3 vote, with Board President Kristin Soldridge, Director Josh Harris and Director Brian McCulloch opposing the closure.

For many in attendance, the debate over Moore Elementary went beyond finances or infrastructure—it touched on deep community ties and a longstanding battle over what role the school should play in the district’s future.

Director Josh Harris set the tone early by requesting that the board vote on Moore Elementary’s closure separately from the other buildings.

Director Doug Vaughn took it a step further, proposing that each building be considered on its own merits. The procedural motion passed unanimously, paving the way for the discussion that followed.

Director Brian McCulloch, who has represented Moore Township for several years and has frequently advocated for the continued operation of the local elementary school, offered a rationale for his “no” vote.

“I believe that those other buildings should be closed. I just personally do not believe Moore should be closed. And I also do have a loyalty to the people that I represent in Moore Township, and it does sadden me that on this issue, I personally don’t believe that Moore will ever open again. And so, I’m not going to sit here and vote yes on that item, knowing that in my heart, I know Moore is never going to open again and those other three buildings should be closed. So, I also can’t sit here and vote no to close those other three buildings,” said McCulloch.

McCulloch also stated that his opposition was largely symbolic as a statement to his constituents that he had fulfilled his promise to advocate for their school, even if the outcome was likely already decided.

Director Parker Flamisch responded by acknowledging McCulloch’s perspective while raising practical concerns.

“If we do vote no on closing Moore Township right now, what is the backup plan?” Flamisch asked. “Because we’ve already decided… there is not enough money to retain Moore Elementary and have it open and also have the other buildings in the district open as well.”

The two directors engaged in an exchange about responsibility, planning and past mistakes. McCulloch maintained that a workable plan to keep Moore Elementary open had once existed, opining that the plan had been “sabotaged” by previous and current board members.

“What sealed the fate of Moore was 329,” he said, referring to the new elementary school under construction on Route 329. “When you factor in the interest, it’s almost $130 million. That’s the problem.”

He argued that prior school boards had failed to honor the will of the voters and had committed the district to an unsustainable financial trajectory by proceeding with the Route 329 project despite community opposition.

“I don’t want to rehash the past because we’ve been through it a million times,” McCulloch said. “But that’s what sealed Moore’s fate. Previous boards did not respect the will of the people.”

Flamisch responded by emphasizing his concern about unintended consequences of resisting the closure, especially without a clear alternative plan.

“I get that mistakes were made in the past and I understand their consequences, but I don’t think that we should be making further mistakes,” Flamisch stated.

Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik provided a detailed overview of the district’s next steps, offering both context for the closures and a look at what comes next. While acknowledging the emotional impact of the decision, he emphasized the broader strategic vision guiding the district’s actions.

“I’ve said this publicly for years, and I’ll continue to say it; I truly believe this district will need five elementary schools,” Kovalchik said. “I’ve always said I’m not quite sure when that will be, but you will need five.”

He pointed to ongoing residential development throughout the region, citing growth “on the top of Cherryville Road, right on the border of Northampton or Lehigh Township, whether it be in East Allen Township, where the million-dollar homes are going in, or whether the construction that’s just begun on the Willowbrook property of the 500 units that are going in there.”

“Now the question is, how many kids are going to come in and how fast is that going to happen?” Kovalchik said. “Who knows? I don’t think anybody has that answer.”

Regarding Moore Elementary’s closure, Kovalchik reiterated that it marks the beginning of a complex, multi-step process governed by state regulations.

“When you close or open buildings, you have to go through PDE,” he said, referring to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. “There’s a process … and we need to follow it.”

He also detailed the district’s redistricting efforts, which have been in development for more than a year. The redistricting plan, set to be finalized and presented in the coming months, will reshape attendance boundaries across all remaining elementary schools. That process includes not only analyzing enrollment numbers, but also addressing issues like transportation logistics, building capacity and neighborhood continuity.

Kovalchik revealed that the redistricting plan will be shared with the board in September and distributed to parents around early October. That timing, he said, is essential to giving families time to prepare for the changes coming in the 2026–27 school year, while not allowing future concerns to overshadow the upcoming academic year.

Moreover, he also emphasized that even during the year Moore Elementary is closed, the building will still require ongoing maintenance and operational funding. Discussions about how to best utilize Moore Elementary—both during its closure and when it eventually reopens—will begin with the Facilities Committee in August.

Kovalchik was also clear that a final decision on Moore Elementary’s future use is unlikely before winter. He expects the board to reach a conclusion by the end of 2025, after exploring various options for how the district can get the most value from the property, whether that be financially or educationally.

As for the three buildings directors voted to close, Kovalchik explained there will be about seven or eight different options the board can consider when selling district buildings that they will have to consider in the coming months.

He also praised district staff for their commitment to cost-efficiency, especially when it comes to equipping the new East Allen Elementary School.

Operations and Maintenance Director Jonathan Jenny has been working to identify what furniture and fixtures can be repurposed, reducing the need for new purchases.

“We’re not going to just go purchase every new desk and every new light fixture we can get our hands on,” Kovalchik said.

Directors Vaughn and Flamisch later expressed their support for the redistricting process and facility realignment, while also recognizing the difficult position the district finds itself in financially.

The future of Moore Elementary and the fate of the buildings being sold will likely remain a central topic for the board and the community throughout the coming months. With residential development on the rise and enrollment projections uncertain, board members must weigh long-term needs against short-term realities.

The district’s redistricting plan will be presented to the board in September, and the Facilities Committee is expected to bring forward building-use recommendations by year’s end.

The next Northampton School Board meeting will take place on Monday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium, located at 1619 Laubach Ave.