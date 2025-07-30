During their July 24 workshop meeting, the East Allen Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an intermunicipal cooperation agreement with Lower Nazareth Township, advancing a joint effort to secure grant funding for future repairs to Township Line Road.

Lower Nazareth approached East Allen last month with a request to collaborate on a grant application for the reconstruction of the shared roadway. The municipalities are seeking $2,077,838.40 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Grant Fund to fully reconstruct the road, which currently lacks a structural base and proper stormwater drainage.

Under the agreement, Lower Nazareth Township will submit the grant application, prepare bid specifications, and oversee project administration in conjunction with the East Allen Township engineer.

A decision on the grant is expected in 2026, with construction projected to begin in 2027.

In other news, East Allen Township supervisors have also approved several upgrades to the township’s Public Works building at 7347 Driftwood Road. The building, which will soon receive a new roof and windows, also requires additional storage for road barricades, road signs and other weather-sensitive equipment.

Supervisors authorized the township engineer to prepare bid specifications for a new 9,000-square-foot pole building that will include electrical service. The township previously received a preliminary estimate of $750,000 for the structure. However, Township Manager Brent Green said a formal bidding process may result in better pricing.

Supervisors agreed that securing a more cost-effective bid was preferable to accelerating the construction timeline.

“When we rush bids, you get rushed returns,” Green said. Bid specifications are expected to take about three months, with construction likely to begin in the spring.

Additionally, supervisors authorized the township to solicit estimates not to exceed $22,000 for spray foam insulation. The building currently has insulation from the 1990s that was improperly installed, resulting in condensation and moisture that can damage equipment.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.