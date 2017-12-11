The snow flurries arrived right on cue at the Nazareth tree lighting on Thursday, December 7, but the cold did not stop roughly 800 children and their families from packing into downtown Nazareth’s circle and celebrating the holiday season at the annual tree lighting ceremony. This is the 25th year that the Nazareth Bath Regional Chamber of Commerce has hosted the event.

Families waited for the arrival of Santa Claus while listening to musical entertainment provided by the Nazareth High School Brass Ensemble and Faith Gabrielle. Gabrielle performed Christmas favorites, including “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and a singalong rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” before the Christmas tree donated by Hidden Pines Farm was illuminated by colorful lights.

Borough and state officials also appeared at the tree lighting.

“The borough has taken on a new life,” said Mayor John Samus. “It should be a lot of fun tonight. A lot of good things are happening.”

“Every year, they make sure Santa comes to Nazareth,” said State Representative Joe Emrick, praising borough officials.

And Santa did come to Nazareth, escorted by the flashing fire trucks of Vigilance Hose Company No 1. Children lined up to sit on Santa’s lap and tell both he and Mrs. Claus what they wanted for Christmas.





All children received a stuffed gingerbread man, donated by Lightbridge Academy of Bethlehem, candy canes from Force Gymnastics, and a build-a-snowman kit from The Parlor Hair & Makeup Studio. There was also popcorn and birch beer from Embassy Bank, hot chocolate from Nazareth Moravian Church, and candy from Just Born.