During their meeting on April 18, Northampton Borough Council approved the transition to a new automated payroll system. Council unanimously approved the purchase of iSolved, an online HR and payroll platform that will reduce the 20 hours spent every other week on payroll down to two, saving the borough roughly $10,000 per year in admin expenses.

Assistant Borough Manager Brian Welsko researched seven payroll automation companies to recommend the best product at the best value. The first-year implementation cost of iSolved is $13,804, with a yearly fee of $11,775 starting in the second year of use. However, Councilman Ronald Glassic said the savings the borough will realize by automating this once-tedious process will enable the borough to recoup these costs. Now, admins can spend more time working with residents.

“This is an outstanding thing,” Glassic said. “Doing payroll automatically is our future moving forward.”

Councilwoman Judy Kutzler agreed, adding that Welsko was committed to making “sure we receive the best product on the market.”

In other news, council approved the request from Hyman Properties to contract with a private trash hauler for their apartment property at 1204 Main St. This request was originally denied in March; however, after representatives from the company appeared before council to offer clarification and address concerns, this decision was reconsidered.

Council also approved the hiring of the borough’s new public works supervisor. Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst and several members of council interviewed two candidates. While Glassic said both candidates were well prepared and professional, council ultimately voted to hire Richard Ackerman to fill the role of current supervisor Greg Morey, who will be retiring in May.

“I look forward to working with everyone,” Ackerman said to council.

During the meeting, council also received a visit from Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce representatives Aaron Gasparetti and Elyse Cuttic. Gasparetti and Cuttic manage regional affiliated chambers. Over 30 regional chambers make up the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber, which is the sixth-largest chamber of commerce in the country.

Currently, the chamber is helping plan September’s Uptown Street Fair. They also asked any local businesses to reach out to them if they need support with media releases or grand opening celebrations.

Finally, council celebrated the filming of the latest Daniel Roebuck feature in the borough. Roebuck was in the borough earlier in the month to film scenes for his upcoming film “Saint Nick of Bethlehem.”

“Northampton experienced Christmas in April,” said Mayor Tony Pristash.

Over 200 residents, donned in Christmas apparel, were featured as extras during a scene filmed at the Alliance Fire Company.

“Northampton is now Hollywood East,” joked Pristash. “We’re very happy that you find us such an amenable community.”

Another Roebuck film, “The Hail Mary,” was also filmed in the borough in 2021.

Councilwoman Bonnie Almond was an extra with her grandchildren.

“It was a unique, wonderful experience for all of us,” she said.

The next borough council meeting will be on Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m.