Betty J. Favinger

Betty J. Favinger, 86, a longtime resident of Bath, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024, at Cedar Crest Post Acute in Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Russell W. Favinger, with whom she shared 23 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2001.

Born in Bethlehem, Betty was the daughter of the late Edward H. Sr. and Beatrice S. (Moser) Hartzell. She was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1955. For nearly 20 years, Betty was employed at UGI Utilities, Inc., where she worked in the meter reading department office before retiring in 1998. A member of the Bath Republican Club, Betty enjoyed playing bingo, was an avid collector of owls, and loved listening to the music of Elvis.

Survivors: Betty’s loving family include her daughter, Heather Smith and fiancé, Joe Daignault, of Walnutport; son, Terry Mariani of Schnecksville; niece, Keri Beers, of Las Vegas, Nev.; four grandsons, Michael Mariani, Matthew Mariani and wife, Rachel, Hunter Smith, and Logan Smith; three great-grandchildren, Antonio, Madison and Lilly Mariani; a great-great-grandson, Enzo; along with nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Russell, she was predeceased by a son, Anthony E. Mariani; a daughter, Sheila Mariani; a grandson, Anthony E. Mariani, II; and two brothers, Carl L. “Corky” and Edward H. Hartzell, Jr.

Services: Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Memorial Gathering to celebrate Betty’s life on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from noon to 2 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Burial at Hope Cemetery in Hecktown will be held privately with the family. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Frances V. Butler Hickert

Frances V. Butler Hickert, 91, formerly of Bath, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the home of her daughter in Slatington, Pa. Born on Sept. 6, 1932, in Jersey City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Alan and Catherine (Clark) Reilly. Frances was the wife of the late Joseph N. Hickert who died in 2021. Frances’ first husband, Harry K. Butler, Jr., the former police chief for the Borough of Bath, died in 1987. Earlier in her lifetime, Frances worked at the former Bath Library. Her favorite activities included reading and spending time with her beloved family. Very loyal to her faith, Frances enjoyed going to church and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bath and also a member of Saint Paul the Apostle Parish while living with her son in Texas.

Survivors: She will be missed by her son, Harry K. Butler, III, of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Mary Lou Thomas, of Slatington; sister, Ellen Bottazzi, of Catasauqua; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan F. Villiatora, two brothers, Eddie and Alan Reilly, and a grandson, Jeremy W. Thomas.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, PA, 18014. There will be no calling hours. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frances’ memory may be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Memorial Fund.