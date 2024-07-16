Paul R. Fehnel

Paul R. Fehnel, 84 of Nazareth, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Morningstar Senior Living Nazareth, Pa. Born Nov. 20, 1939 in Nazareth, Pa., he was the son of the late Roscoe Fehnel and the late Ada (Wagner) Fehnel. Paul was the loving husband to Rosaleen (Petrucelli) Fehnel, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.

Paul spent his life as a devoted farmer to his family farm, Fehnel Farms Inc. He worked the farm for almost 70 years, and then continued to assist and mentor the younger generations. In his youth, Paul was involved with 4H, competing in the “Baby Beef Club,” winning multiple awards in sportsmanship, and he even had a champion steer at the Farm Show. He was very active in his community, as a life member of the Hecktown Volunteer Fire Co., volunteering as a fireman, and also driving the ambulance in his earlier years. Paul was a member of the Hecktown Carnival Committee, Lower Nazareth Rod and Gun Club, member and trustee of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, and assisted on their cemetery board.

Survivors: Along with his wife, son Steven Fehnel and wife Dianna of Nazareth, Pa., grandsons, Jonathan Fehnel and wife Chelsea of Nazareth, Pa., Daniel Fehnel of Bethlehem, Pa., and Matthew Fehnel and fiancé Nicole Somers of Nazareth, Pa., brother, Edgar Fehnel of Indiana, sister, Elaine Fehnel of Whitehall, Pa. He was predeceased by sisters, Ethel Lichtenwalner and Mamie Marshall.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday July 17, 2024, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 8142 Valley View Rd., Northampton, PA 18067, with Pastor Cliff Herring officiating. Interment will follow at the church’s cemetery. The family received relatives and friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center St., Nazareth, Pa., and from 10 a.m. up until the time of service on July 17, 2024. The family asks for all to wear red when attending service on Wednesday as a way to honor and remember Paul.

Memorial Contributions may be be made in his memory to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, or Lehigh Valley Alzheimer’s Association, both care of the Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Robert W. Hujsa

Robert W. Hujsa, 94, of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg Campus in Bethlehem. He was the beloved husband of the late Pauline D. (Laubach) Hujsa, to whom he was married 51 years prior to her passing in 2005.

Born in Walnutport, Lehigh Township, Robert was a son of the late Andrew and Gertrude (Fiala) Hujsa. A 1947 graduate of William Allen High School, he honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War era. Robert had a distinguished career at the former Western Electric Company in Allentown, which spanned more than 30 years before retiring in 1985. The consummate outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was extremely competitive with black powder muzzle loading. Robert was a member of the East Bath Rod & Gun Club as well as a member and past president of the Blue Mountain Muzzle Loading Rifle Association. Until recently, he owned land in Nova Scotia where many memorable family gatherings and hunting trips were shared throughout the years. Antiquing was among one of his favorite pastimes and Robert was an avid collector of Indian artifacts. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Bath.

Survivors: Robert will be forever remembered by his daughter, Carol A. Colarusso and husband, Joseph, of Bath; four sons, Edward A. Hujsa and wife Susan, of Walnutport, William J. Hujsa and wife, Linda, of Moore Township, David J. Hujsa and wife, Patti, of Chapmans, and Michael R. Hujsa and wife, Wendy, of Bushkill Township; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Pauline, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Angela Colarusso Boonstra, in 2021; and his eight siblings.

Services: A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Tuesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment followed in Schoenersville Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Northampton County Junior Conservation School, P.O. Box 261, Bath, PA 18014.

Constance L. Nagy

Constance “Connie” L. (Laubach) Nagy, 73, of Cherryville, Lehigh Township, died Tuesday afternoon, July 9, 2024, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Gary A. Nagy since June 29, 1996. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late William N. and Elizabeth R. (Nause) Laubach.

Connie was employed as an elementary school teacher by the Northampton Area School District for over 35 years, retiring in 2007. She was a member of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cherryville. Connie was very active in the Northampton Area community, being a member of the Indianland Garden Club, a Penn State Master Gardener, member of the Lehigh Gap Nature Center, member of Northampton Area Historical Society and the Northampton Area Konkrete Kids Educational Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award Committee. She was a 1968 graduate of Northampton High School, later graduating from Cedar Crest College, Allentown, and Lehigh University, Bethlehem.

Survivors: Husband; daughter, Jendy E., wife of Dale Sell of Walnutport; sons, Richard W. and wife Hallie R. Boucher of Bluebell; grandson, Aiden W. Sell; brother, Richard Laubach and wife Harriet of Allentown; nephews, Jesse and Yury Laubach.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in funeral home. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery, Howertown, Allen Township.

Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Lehigh Gap Nature Center, 8844 PA Route 873, Slatington, PA 18080 or Northampton Area Historical Society, W. 21st and Canal streets, Northampton, PA 18067.

Fannie A. Schisler

Fannie Ann Schisler, 84 of Northampton, Pa., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, July 12, 2024, at Fellowship Manor/Community in Whitehall, Pa. Born Jan. 14, 1940 in Northampton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles H. Greene and the late Fannie C. (Rothrock) Greene. She was the wife of Arthur R. Schisler with whom she would have shared 61 years of marriage this Aug. 3, 2024.

Fannie was a 1958 graduate of Northampton Area Senior High School. She earned her teacher’s certification and bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from East Stroudsburg State College, East Stroudsburg, Pa. in 1962. She started her working career as a fourth-grade elementary school teacher working for the Parkland School District, then transferring to Moore Elementary School, Northampton School District, Bath, Pa., teaching second grade for several years before starting and raising a family. In 1989, she decided to go back to college and earned her associate degree in funeral service, and in 1991, became a Licensed Funeral Director with the State of Pa. Fannie was a 33-year Licensed Funeral Director with Schisler Funeral Homes, Northampton, Pa., where she also held the Supervisor position at their Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton, Pa. She was a member of the N.F.D.A., P.F.D.A. and the Eastern P.F.D.A. since becoming licensed. In her community she was a former board member of the Northampton Public Library and was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Northampton. She was a true caregiver, giving of herself for everyone else’s benefit first, whether it be her own family members, extended family members or the family and their loved ones she was assisting at the funeral home. In her spare time, she enjoyed being in the great outdoors, at the lake house in the Poconos, painting, cooking, baking, but mostly, being with her husband and family.

Surviving with husband Arthur are son, Aaron A. and wife Elizabeth of Northampton, Pa., daughter, Rebecca A. wife of Steven Szilli of Lehighton, Pa., and son, Harold C. and wife Teressa of Palmerton, Pa., four grandchildren; Adam, Laura, Sarah, and Eva, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister, Isabelle Musselman in August 2001, brother, Russell Greene in August 2011, and sister Ruth Newhard in June 2023.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Family and friends may call Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 21, 2024 from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to the Northampton Public Library or the Northampton Community College Funeral Service Education Program, both care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.