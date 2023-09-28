HALLOWEEN PARADES

Bangor – Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at Bangor Park

Bath – Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. (rain date Oct. 18)

Catasauqua/North Catasauqua – Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. (rain date Oct. 25)

City of Bethlehem – 102nd annual parade on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Easton Phillipsburg – Sunday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. starting on McKeen St. in Phillipsburg and ending at Centre Square Easton.

Hellertown – Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Rain or shine.

Nazareth – Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. Rain or shine.

Northampton Jack Frost – Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Northern Lehigh (Slatington/Walnutport) – 115th annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

TRICK-OR-TREAT

Allen Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bangor Borough – Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Bath Borough – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bethlehem City – Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bethlehem Township – Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Rain or shine.

Bushkill Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Catasauqua Borough – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Chapman Borough – Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m.

East Allen Township – Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m., rain date Saturday, Oct. 28.

East Bangor Borough – Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Easton City (Downtown, Southside, Westward and College Hill) – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Forks Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Freemansburg Borough – Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Glendon Borough – Check back for updates soon.

Hanover Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hellertown Borough – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lehigh Township – Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lower Mount Bethel Township – Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Lower Nazareth Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Rain or shine.

Lower Saucon Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Moore Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Nazareth Borough – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Northampton Borough – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

North Catasauqua Borough – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m., rain date Sunday, Oct. 29

Palmer Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pen Argyl Borough – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Rain or shine.

Plainfield Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Portland Borough – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Roseto Borough – Check back for updates soon.

Stockertown Borough – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tatamy Borough – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Upper Mount Bethel Township – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Upper Nazareth Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Walnutport Borough – Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Washington Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3 to 8 p.m.

West Easton Borough – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wilson Borough – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wind Gap Borough – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

LOCAL FESTIVE EVENTS

(Not a comprehensive list of all Northampton County events)

Bangor Borough – Octoberfest at Bangor Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bangor Memorial Park. Spooky hayrides, family friendly spooky train rides, group pumpkin carving contest, scarecrow stuffing, pumpkin painting, costume contest, apple pie baking contest, food, vendors and more.

Bath Borough Mayor’s Community Campfire – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m., Firefighters Memorial Park, Bath. Free hayrides and music by Uncle Smiley.

Bath Borough Treats-With-a-Trooper – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. outside Bath Borough Hall. Visit with Pa. State Police and Mayor Fiorella Mirabito.

Bethlehem City – Historic Downtown Bethlehem Harvest Fest on Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. with live music, Main St. and Broad St., Bethlehem.

Bethlehem City Cops ‘n’ Kids Halloween Surprises Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at Cops ‘n’ Kids Lehigh Valley Northampton Community College Fowler Family Southside Center 511 E. 3rd St., Bethlehem. Taylor, the friendly witch reads a froggy story and teaches kids aged four and up how to make “frog” slime.

Bethlehem City – 26th Annual Haunted Garage on Friday Oct. 27, Saturday Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 9 p.m., 3817 Timothy Lane, Bethlehem. This year’s theme will be “Bethlehem Carnival.”

Bushkill Township – Bushkill Twp. Ladies Auxiliary Trunk-or-Treat Friday, October 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bushkill Twp. Vol. Fire Co. 155 Firehouse Dr., Nazareth.

Catasauqua Borough – Harvest & Haunts Festival at the George Taylor House on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 35 S. Front St. in Catasauqua. Vendors, crafters and historical tours.

Chapman Quarries UMC Autumn Festival (Vendor/Yard sale) – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at 1433 Main St., Bath.

Forks Township Trunk-or-Treat – Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Forks Township Community Park amphitheater area.

Freemansburg Fall Fest and Bonfire – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 3 to 8 p.m., bonfire at dusk, Gerald C. Yob Community Park, 400 Cambria St., Freemansburg.

Hanover Township Community Center Fall Fest – Saturday, Oct.7 from 2 to 5 p.m. with music, food, hayrides, face painting, woodcarving demo, pony rides and pumpkins. 3660 Jacksonville Rd., Bethlehem.

Hanover Township Community Center Trunk-or-Treat – Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Kreidersville – Halloween Dance Party on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1335 Old Carriage Rd., Northampton. Fun, treats and dancing.

Lehigh Township – 11th Annual Becky’s Drive-In Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m., 4548 Lehigh Dr., Walnutport.

Lehigh Valley Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival – Friday, Sept. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 1 at Slatington Airport, 1000 Airport Ln., Slatington.

Lower Mount Bethel Township Cars and Costumes – Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverton Ballfields, 7701 Martin Creek, Belvidere Highway, Bangor.

Moore Township Trunk-or-Treat – Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moore Twp. Rec. Center. Benefits Moore Twp. Community Days.

Nazareth – Mountain View Family Drive-In’s Bring Your Own Pumpkin Decorating Contest Saturday, October 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 612 Jacobsburg Rd., Nazareth. Paint and brushes will be supplied.

Nazareth Borough – Cops n’ Coffee Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon and Action Karate’s Trunk-or-Treat that same afternoon from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Borough Park.

Nazareth Borough Fall Festival – Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. in Nazareth, S. Main St. between Belvidere and Walnut streets. Vendors, food trucks, children’s activities and more.

Nazareth Borough – St. John’s UCC Fall Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine at 183 S. Broad St., Nazareth. Food, ice cream, kid’s activities, crafters/vendors, apple pie baking contest at 11 a.m., costume contest at 1 p.m., live music from Faith Force and food drive for Free Choice Food Pantry and Loaves & Fishes.

Northampton Borough – 6th Annual Witches Day Out on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 to 7 p.m. at Tri-Boro Sportsman Club, 2110 Canal St., Northampton. Vendors, tricky tray, kids’ activities, mediumship, card readers, reiki, rides, food, cash bar and DJ.

North Catasauqua Autumnfest – Sunday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Oct. 14) in North Catasauqua Park, 701 Grove St.

Palmer Township – Bark & Boo Fest at the Palmer Park Mall, Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Human and dog costume contest, Trick-or-Treat with vendors, crafters and mall shops, and visit with dog rescues and adoptable pups.

Roseto Borough Fall Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roseto Ball Park, 332 Falcone Ave., Bangor.

Roseto Borough – No Pumpkin Way! It’s a Fall Festival & Tricky Tray on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Roseto Ball Park, Denisco St. & McKinley Ave., Bangor. Unique vendors/crafters, pumpkin throwing contest, family crafts, food, music and free fall mini digital photo session.

Tatamy Borough Fall Fest and 5K Fun Run – Saturday, Oct. 7, Fall Fest is from noon to 4 p.m. on Broad St. between 7th and 8th in Tatamy. Fun Run begins 10 a.m. Meet at Tatamy Fire Co. at 9:45 a.m., 164 Bushkill St., Tatamy.

Upper Nazareth Township – Trunk-or-Treat from 3 to 6 p.m. at Tuskes Park 33040 Bath Pike, Nazareth.

Walnutport Canal Festival – Sunday, Oct. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Rain or shine. Sponsored by Walnutport Canal Assoc.

Washington Township Halloween Adventures and Trunk-or-Treat by the Washington Township Historic Preservation Commission – Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Olde Stone House Village, 208 Egg Harbor Rd., Sewell. Costume parade and contest, ghost investigations, haunted history tours, vendors, psychics, tarot card readers and more.